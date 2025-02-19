Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims celebrates son Crew's 'final' headgear design

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently shared the final design of her son Crew's headgear. The young Koepka has been wearing a helmet since he was born due to medical reasons. However, last week, Sims revealed that the headgear would finally come off in the coming few weeks.

Ad

On Tuesday, Jena Sims shared the final design of Crew's headgear on her Instagram story. She posted some designs along with a caption saying:

"I can't believe it. Crew's final helmet design 😭😭😭."

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Meanwhile, on February 12, Jena Sims shared a story on her Instagram, giving an update about Crew's headgear. She posted a picture of Crew along with a caption in which she revealed the time when his headgear would be removed.

Ad

Trending

"First off, look at this round head down to just under 3 weeks left of helmet. Second, I got some curl spray for him and oh my god these curls," she wrote.

Jena Sims gave birth to Crew six weeks before her expected date. She had an emergency C-section. Crew was kept in the NICU for a few days before the Koepka couple could take him home.

Ad

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, enjoys a workout session with son Crew

On Tuesday, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, shared another story on her Instagram account with her son Crew, enjoying a workout session. She posted a picture of herself carrying Crew, who was wearing his headgear. Sharing the snap, Sims wrote:

"BTS of that last workout lol."

Ad

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Sims had also uploaded another adorable video on her Instagram story of Crew checking her teeth. Sharing the clip, Sims wrote:

Ad

"Making sure I'm not teething, I'm sure."

Still from Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims' Instagram story/@jenamsims

Jena Sims is known for actively posting about her personal and professional life on social media. She is an avid traveler and frequently shares about her vacations.

Ad

Earlier this month, Sims posted a picture of her trip to Dubai with her husband, Brooks Koepka. She shared a snap of herself enjoying a camel ride with Koepka, along with several other pictures from the desert trip.

"Was trying to think of a camel toe joke here, but I don’t have one," Sims wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Ad

Ad

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims headed to Dubai before the American golfer started his 2025 season on LIV Golf. Koepka started his campaign in the Saudi league in Riyadh on February 6. He played three rounds of +2, -5, and -2 to settle in T33 place.

He later played at the Adelaide event, and after playing three rounds of -3, -1, and -2, he was tied for seventh place. Next, the LIV golfers will compete at the Hong Kong event, which will take place from March 7 to 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback