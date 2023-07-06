"Brooksie pulls no punches, does he" - Fans react to Brooks Koepka’s 'wasted talent' comment on LIV Golf teammate Matt Wolff

American golfer and star of the LIV Golf circuit, Brooks Koepka, added fuel to the controversy that has recently surrounded his Smash GC teammate Matt Wolff, mentioning that he 'wastes his talent'.

Speaking from Hertfordshire, home of LIV Golf London which starts this Friday, Brooks Koepka shared his views on Wolff with the press. They were not very conciliatory words, it can be added, considering that Koepka said he had "given up on him".

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF WASTED TALENT — LIV Golf star & Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka UNLOADS on teammate Matt Wolff: “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing….I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to… WASTED TALENT — LIV Golf star & Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka UNLOADS on teammate Matt Wolff: “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing….I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨✌️😡 WASTED TALENT — LIV Golf star & Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka UNLOADS on teammate Matt Wolff: “I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing….I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough. It's very tough to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BJQ7nWMx18

This was part of what Brooks Koepka said when asked by Sports Illustrated specifically about Matt Wolff:

“When you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that's not competing."

"I'm not a big fan of that. You don't work hard. It's very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you've got one guy that won't work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough."

"I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted.”

Golf fans reacted immediately to these statements by Brooks Koepka. Below is part of what Twitter users posted about it:

"Brooksie pulls no punches, does he."

"Good thing Keopka wasn’t playing team golf a couple years ago - when he couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat."

Ralph Moran @RalphJMoran @NUCLRGOLF Good thing Keopka wasn’t playing team golf a couple years ago - when he couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. @NUCLRGOLF Good thing Keopka wasn’t playing team golf a couple years ago - when he couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat.

"idk maybe like golf isn't a team sport"

JweebusWatkins @JweebusWatkins @NUCLRGOLF idk maybe like golf isn't a team sport @NUCLRGOLF idk maybe like golf isn't a team sport

"Not a word about brother Chase in the bottom 5 though."

Ethan Hopkins @TherealEhop @NUCLRGOLF Not a word about brother Chase in the bottom 5 though. @NUCLRGOLF Not a word about brother Chase in the bottom 5 though.

"That’s the liv tour for ya lmao"

gskillman1 @GarettSkillman @NUCLRGOLF That’s the liv tour for ya lmao @NUCLRGOLF That’s the liv tour for ya lmao

"Wait why does brooks think liv is competitive?"

JiMMi @JiMMiN00btron @NUCLRGOLF Wait why does brooks think liv is competitive? @NUCLRGOLF Wait why does brooks think liv is competitive?

"I mean it's almost like guys getting guaranteed money with no incentive to even play well or try make a cut is bad for the game! Who knew?"

Stephen Jones @SnowySteve5 @NUCLRGOLF I mean it's almost like guys getting guaranteed money with no incentive to even play well or try make a cut is bad for the game! Who knew? @NUCLRGOLF I mean it's almost like guys getting guaranteed money with no incentive to even play well or try make a cut is bad for the game! Who knew?

"Why would he work hard? There’s literally no incentive to do so. He got asked to play on this tour he didn’t earn the right to play. There’s no cuts. I’m sure he’s still invited to the steak dinner and 50/50 raffle after the round. Who cares"

Tats @Mctatterson @NUCLRGOLF Why would he work hard? There’s literally no incentive to do so. He got asked to play on this tour he didn’t earn the right to play. There’s no cuts. I’m sure he’s still invited to the steak dinner and 50/50 raffle after the round. Who cares 🤷🏻‍♂️ @NUCLRGOLF Why would he work hard? There’s literally no incentive to do so. He got asked to play on this tour he didn’t earn the right to play. There’s no cuts. I’m sure he’s still invited to the steak dinner and 50/50 raffle after the round. Who cares 🤷🏻‍♂️

"So Brooks doesn’t like when guys give up, but he’s giving up on his teammate. Makes total sense"

Steu @Stefano177 @NUCLRGOLF So Brooks doesn’t like when guys give up, but he’s giving up on his teammate. Makes total sense @NUCLRGOLF So Brooks doesn’t like when guys give up, but he’s giving up on his teammate. Makes total sense

"People literally left the PGA Tour so they wouldn’t have to work harder. What does he expect?"

Scott @Wrighty0511 @NUCLRGOLF People literally left the PGA Tour so they wouldn’t have to work harder. What does he expect? @NUCLRGOLF People literally left the PGA Tour so they wouldn’t have to work harder. What does he expect?

"LIV Golf - 'Get paid to quit.'"

What happened to Matt Wolff and Brooks Koepka?

Brooks Koepka's statements come after a series of events surrounded by much speculation involving Matt Wolff.

Last May, prior to LIV Golf DC, Matt Wolff's account was removed from the Smash GC team bio on Twitter and Instagram. This was interpreted as a possible departure of the player.

However, Matt Wolff played in DC and also played last week in Andalucia. Officially, he has not missed any tournaments on the LIV Golf schedule, nor has his name been removed from the official player listing on the circuit's official site.

Poll : 0 votes