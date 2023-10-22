Bryson DeChambeau average drive: Taking a look at the LIV Golfer’s past 5 years' driving distance

Few dispute Bryson DeChambeau's status as one of the best players in the world today.

The controversy surrounding LIV Golf continues to catch up with him, but it does not diminish his extraordinary quality. One of his characteristics as a player stands out above the rest and occupies an important place in his results: his long game.

Bryson DeChambeau's driving is one of the best in professional golf and has been for several years. In particular, the length of his long shots is impressive.

If you look at Bryson DeChambeau's statistics over the past five seasons, you will notice that he has not averaged less than 300 yards in any of them. He finished in the top 3 in four of those five seasons.

Here are Bryson DeChambeau's average driving distance statistics over the last five seasons:

2023 (LIV Golf): 316.8 yards (3rd on tour)

316.8 yards (3rd on tour) 2021-2022 (PGA Tour): 319.3 yards (*)

319.3 yards (*) 2020-2021 (PGA Tour): 323.7 yards (tour leader)

323.7 yards (tour leader) 2019-20 (PGA Tour): 322.1 yards (tour leader)

322.1 yards (tour leader) 2018-19 (PGA Tour): 302.5 yards (34th on tour).

(*DeChambeau did not finish the season to join LIV Golf. At his average driving distance, he would have been tied for third on tour with Cameron Young).

Logically, the long game is not just about how far you can drive the ball, but about combining distance with accuracy. DeChambeau stands out not for his driving accuracy, but for his extraordinary ability to approach the hole.

In fact, from 200 to 275 yards from the hole, his performance is among the best in the world. This ability, coupled with the distance he is able to cover with his drives, is the main reason he is one of the most prolific birdie and eagle players in professional golf.

How was the season for Bryson DeChambeau?

Bryson DeChambeau had an excellent 2023 season on LIV Golf. He earned his first two wins on the circuit (Greenbrier and Chicago) besides three other top 10s.

These results put him in fourth place on the individual leaderboard with 149 points. In fact, he was almost knocked off third place with the final stroke of the season, as his fall to fourth was caused by Brooks Koepka's victory in the final individual tournament of the year (Jeddah).

DeChambeau's performance at the LIV Golf Greenbrier was memorable, as he bounced back from a rather poor first round. On that occasion, he shot 61 on the second day, and not content with that, he shot a record 58 on the third to take the title.

In the team competition, Crushers GC, led by DeChambeau, is in second place with the grand finale of the team championship still to come.

DeChambeau also played in all four Majors this season with some notable performances. He was cut at the Masters, but finished T4 at the PGA Championship and T20 at the US Open with a T60 finish at The Open.