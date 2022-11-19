Bryson DeChambeau's new diet: How golfer has lost 20 pounds with new diet

Bryson Dechambeau isn't afraid to go above and beyond to enhance his performance on the course. When it comes to health and diet, he is not going to compromise.

DeChambeau gained 40 pounds during the pandemic, and that has affected his performance on the greens, and he didn't like that. Bryson said:

"I ate things that weren't great for my system, that I was very sensitive to. I was starting to feel weird. My gut was all messed up. I was having a mood swings; it is too much."

Bryson then dropped 20 pounds in one month. He recently adopted a "Whole30" diet that helped him regain his fit body.

In the diet, DeChambeau eliminated heavy edibles, including sugar, alcohol, grains, and dairy products, and was eating more nuts, vegetables, grass-fed protein, and fruits.

Although he has not made any major changes to his diet, the little things have helped him lose 20 pounds.

Bryson cut short the inflamed food and replaced it with diet and energy-giving food. His new personal chef helped him out with his diet, and his hard work finally paid off.

While speaking about his diet, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"I lost 20 pounds in one month. All the inflammation has left my system, and I'm a lot learner now. My face has thinned out...I look 20 again, not 35.

Bryson tried everything and then finally settled for better. He further confessed:

"I go from one extreme to the other. Then after I try both, I find something in between that works for me."

Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf

DeChambeau was playing fairly well when the tours resumed after the pandemic in 2020. He won the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan, and finished in the top ten at the 2020 PGA Tour Championship.

However, Bryson struggled with his performance due to a wrist injury and underwent surgery in April 2022.

Earlier this year, the former US Open winner signed a contract with the tumultuous LIV Golf after the officials offered a lucrative amount worth more than $125 million.

Bryson, who aspired to compete with the best golfers in the world, surprised the sports world with his decision to join LIV Golf. While he does not just want to add more money to his wealth, he also has some major plans in mind.

Bryson DeChambea explained:

"What's cool about it, though, is that I've already put it in places that make sense, whether it's my foundation or real estate, being able to build a multi-sport complex or taking care of my family, taking care of what we've got going on with our content creation with Regency, numerous other things, too."

Renowned for his analytical approach on the course, Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most successful golfers on the PGA Tour.

He turned professional in 2016 and received his PGA Tour card in 2016, just after he turned pro. He won ten professional events before joining LIV Golf.

Bryson DeChambeau has won eight PGA Tour victories, two European Tour victories, and one Kom Ferry Tour victory.

