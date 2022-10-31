LIV Golf’s inaugural season came to an end on Sunday (October 30) with the Team Championship event in Miami. With the series now over, the golfers head into the off-season and will look to re-energize for the upcoming season.

As per reports, the second season of the series won’t start until February of 2023 and players like Bryson DeChambeau have already begun to make plans.

DeChambeau’s LIV Golf campaign came to an end on Saturday when he lost in extra holes to Louis Oosthuizen. The golfer, along with his team, crashed out of the final event. Following the loss, Bryson DeChambeau came out to reveal that he will be working on his body weight as he enters the off-season.

Bryson DeChambeau @b_dechambeau Thinking about giving golf a go again… 🤔 Thinking about giving golf a go again… 🤔 https://t.co/4DPOjU82Cy

Bryson Dechambeau to undergo weight gain journey during off-season

It is pertinent to note that LIV Golf’s longer and more definitive off-season was among the top attractions of the series. The short-season and increased off-season did lure a large number of players to the controversial series.

While it remains unofficial, reports claim that LIV golfers are set for a three-month offseason. With the Team Championship event at Trump Doral out of the way, the golfers will now head home.

While most players, including Cameron Smith, will look to spend the time 'hanging out with family and friends', some, like DeChambeau, will be working on themselves.

Bryson DeChambeau revealed that he will be on yet another muscle-gain journey in the off-season. The eight-time PGA Tour winner stated that he is 'excited' to work and 'get to a whole other level of strength'. Interestingly, the golfer also emphasized that he wants to do this in a 'healthy' manner.

Speaking to Golf Digest, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"I'm going to get longer, but in a healthy way this time. I'm excited about that… What I want to do is stay lean but gain two to three pounds of muscle by really working hard and get to a whole other level of strength."

What happened the last time Bryson DeChambeau underwent a weight gain

DeChambeau stated that he intends on bulking up to add more yards to his game. Speaking about the plan, the 2020 US Open champion also recalled the last time he tried to pile on the pounds. The golfer emerged from the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 with a transformed body but was unhappy with the result.

The extra amount of weight helped DeChambeau as it enabled him to blast the ball to massive distances. However, he was later beset with injuries and sounded disheartened by it. DeChambeau has regrets about how his body transformed the first time. He stated that he has learned his lesson and will work on it for better results in the coming months.

Speaking to Golf Digest, DeChambeau added

“The last time I did it, I put on a lot of fat.”

Bryson DeChambeau @b_dechambeau Happy to be back and able to compete! Time to climb the mountain. Happy to be back and able to compete! Time to climb the mountain. https://t.co/Zi5p23R2Sr

It should be noted that DeChambeau’s added lengths helped him between 2019 and 2020 as the added power drove him to become a major champion. It even helped him hit a 406-yard shot at the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championships.

The 29-year-old will look to find a similar result in the off-season. However, Bryson DeChambeau will also have to be careful as the 2023 LIV Golf schedule will have 14 events. The former PGA Tour star will have to remain in top shape for a longer period next year.

