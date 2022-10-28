LIV Golf suffered a blow in the legal battle against the PGA Tour when key players, including Phil Mickelson, withdrew from the high-profile antitrust lawsuit.

With this, eight out of the 11 golfers who originally sued the PGA Tour dropped out of the lawsuit. However, Bryson DeChambeau decided to stay in the case as a plaintiff.

Despite players like Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Ian Poulter bowing out, DeChambeau has decided to keep his name in the suit. He remains one of the three players in the antitrust lawsuit against the American circuit.

Bryson DeChambeau keeps name in the lawsuit

Bryson DeChambeau has decided to stay in the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf legal battle. The player has chosen to not bow out of the lawsuit.

Speaking to ESPN, the American golfer revealed that he's keeping his name on the lawsuit for the "principle" of it.

DeChambeau originally joined the case after the PGA declined to pay him $1.75 million worth of bonus money. According to the golfer, the PGA Tour owed him $3.5 million as part of its Player Impact Program.

However, he only received the first half of the bonus payment. The golfer raised the issue and said that he hadn’t been paid since February.

Despite deciding to continue the fight, the eight-time PGA Tour winner came out claiming that he wasn’t in the legal fight for the money.

Speaking to ESPN at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, Bryson DeChambeau said:

"It's not about the money; it's about the principle. It's the way you deal with situations."

DeChambeau went on to state that the PGA Tour didn’t let him fulfill the requirements for the bonus payment.

The golfer said that he participated in the Valero Texas Open in April as part of the deal and went on to appear at a charity event in Dallas.

However, the PGA stopped him from making an appearance, claiming that he was no longer a PGA Tour member in "good standing".

He said:

"They said because you're not in good standing, we're not allowing you to do something to help out junior golf and junior golfers. To me, that's childish. It just shows where they stand emotionally. I respect and understand it, but when you've completed something and provided entertainment for them last year, that's the reason I'm in the lawsuit."

Bryson DeChambeau says it was “frustrating” to work with PGA

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in June. The golfer, who reportedly bagged $125 million for the defection, joined the antitrust lawsuit against his former employers in August.

The 29-year-old became one of the 11 LIV golfers who sued the PGA Tour in federal court in California.

The 2020 US Open continued his attack on the American circuit and said that it was “frustrating” to work with the PGA.

He said:

"It's really been frustrating over the last six years that I've had to deal with [the PGA Tour]. It's consistently frustration after frustration of them not handling things correctly."

Bryson DeChambeau, who currently sits at No. 52 in the Official World Golf Ranking points, made the statement against the PGA ahead of LIV Golf’s season-ending team championship in Miami.

