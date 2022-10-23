Who is Bryson DeChambeau's caddie in 2022?

US golfer Bryson DeChambeau is known for his analytical and scientific approach towards golf. He has won eight PGA Tour events in his career, including the prestigious 2020 US Open. Recently, he has also done well in the Pro Long Drive World Championships. This year, DeChambeau defected from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series.

The past few years have been times of change for Bryson DeChambeau. In 2021, he parted ways with long-time caddy, Tim Tucker. The golfer later announced that he had found a permanent replacement in Brian Zeigler.

DeChambeau and Zeigler have been working well together ever since. The pair seem destined as Brian Zeigler did a stint as an instructor at Dallas National Golf Club, which happens to be Bryson DeChambeau's home course as well as the teaching home of his instructor, Chris Como.

The duo first stepped on the course as a team at the 2021 Open at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. Sadly, DeChambeau missed the cut.

It has been a turbulent time in his career since as the 29-year-old golfer has struggled with wrist and hip injuries. He hurt his hip while training for long drive competitions and also injured his wrist in the process. The injuries worsened when he slipped over while playing table-tennis.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brian Zeigler's socks (Image via Golfmagic)

When he returned to the tournament after injuries at the WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas, Brian Zeigler's vibrant socks grabbed more attention than DeChambeau's game. Zeigler sported almost knee-high socks with one red and two blue stripes.

Some loved them, some didn't, but everybody definitely took notice of them.

Why did Bryson DeChambeau split with caddy Tim Tucker?

Bryson DeChambeau and caddy Tim Tucker at the U.S. Open - Final Round (Image via Harry How/Getty Images)

Caddy Tim Tucker was with Bryson DeChambeau for each of his PGA Tour event wins, including the coveted US Open. They made a successful player-caddy pair, so it came as a shock when reports started doing rounds that the two of them had decided to part ways.

DeChambeau's team confirmed the news when his agent Brett Falkoff spoke to Golf Channel.

"They had a good run, and they mutually agreed yesterday afternoon to go their separate ways. Everything runs its course. Tim was getting tired and Bryson was getting tired. In any relationship they run their course, and that’s what happened here."

He clarified that the two of them wished each other the best and would always be there for each other.

"It wasn’t one specific issue. It was a culmination. Like any caddie-player relationship, they had their ups and downs. They wish each other nothing but the best and will always be there for each other."

Tucker started working with DeChambeau in 2016. However, in mid-2017, the golfer switched to veteran caddy Micah Fugitt but soon reunited with Tim Tucker in early 2018. Their partnership lasted three years until 2021.

Tucker spoke about the split with DeChambeau in a Golf.com piece. He explained that it was the best decision for both of them.

"We were really tired. The season; the tour schedule was grinding on us, grinding on me. I knew I was working on this business on the side; we’ve had a very intense relationship where he works a lot of hours. It was a little bit of me not being 100 percent healthy and happy…we made the best decision for the both of us."

Bryson DeChambeau also talked about the decision in the same article. He said that although everyone expects there to be some kind of a falling out, there wasn't one. In fact, the decision was "in the works for a while."

"Everybody always thinks there was some kind of falling out, but there really wasn’t. This was in the works for a while. Tim is a really, really great friend of mine. He’s somebody that I’ve cared about, and still care about, and will care about for the rest of my life."

After leaving DeChambeau in July 2021, Tucker started working with Bandon Dunes Golf Resort as a caddie. He then launched a luxury bus service called LOOP Golf Transportation.

Poll : 0 votes