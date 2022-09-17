“He's the one that's ultimately created this” - Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for helping ‘create’ the LIV Golf series

Amid the raging PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry, Bryson DeChambeau has now thanked Tiger Woods for helping 'create' the controversial series.

DeChambeau, who has been one of the big-name signings for LIV Golf, believes Woods is responsible for the split in the sport. The golfer went on to add that he had no regrets about choosing the Saudi-backed league over the PGA Tour.

According to reports, Bryson DeChambeau was paid over $100 million by LIV Golf to jump ship from the PGA Tour. While he took the paycheck, ace golfer Tiger Woods reportedly turned down around a billion dollars to make the same switch.

Woods openly slammed the breakaway series and rallied support for the PGA Tour in the golf civil war.

DeChambeau has now come forward to thank Woods for creating the LIV Golf series. The American golfer also thanked the PGA Tour for giving him the opportunity to grow.

Speaking about his shift to LIV Golf in an interview, Bryson DeChambeau said:

“This is the biggest decision besides choosing my agent that I've ever made in my entire life. I couldn't be more happy to be over here [at LIV Golf]. I have no buyer’s remorse… I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for my career."

DeChambeau went on to thank Tiger Woods:

"As I've said it from day one, they've allowed me this opportunity. I have to look back and thank Tiger for this opportunity because he's the one that's ultimately created this."

It should be noted that Bryson DeChambeau has described Tiger Woods as being his idol. The 29-year-old golfer has also mentioned his experience of meeting Woods for the first time. He said he was excited to share a pitch with the great golfer.

Bryson DeChambeau slams Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup

DeChambeau also expressed his feelings towards the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup. Speaking about the tournaments’ recent ban on LIV Golf players, DeChambeau said that they were 'hurting themselves'.

He went on to state that we wished to play in international events and other PGA Tour events and added:

"I personally think that the team events are only hurting themselves by not allowing us to play, not allowing us to qualify through some capacity, in some facet. I would say, from a team aspect, it is sad that those governing bodies have not allowed us to be able to qualify."

"That’s all I can say to that. I want to play in numerous events on the PGA Tour. It would be awesome. That’s what LIV Golf has tried to - they have allowed us to play on the PGA Tour. It’s the PGA Tour barring us from doing so.”

DeChambeau is set to compete in LIV Golf's fifth tournament in Chicago. He will join fellow golfers Phil Mickelson, Brooks Kopek and Cameron Smith at the event.

Meanwhile, players like Woods and Rory McIlroy continue to rally their support for the American circuit. They have openly slammed the controversial breakaway league and have held player-only meetings to back the PGA.

