"But I also want to get it" - Paige Spiranac takes a stand against TikTok amid 'shadow ban' fiasco following viral video  

Golfer turned social media influencer Paige Spiranac was recently shadow-banned by Tik Tok. She has over 1.5 million followers and getting a shadow ban could be the worst thing a content creator could imagine.

However, she took to the same social media handle to stand against them and in her new post, she wrote that no one can see her video these days.

Paige Spiranac spoke in the video stating that she was told she is 'shadow banned' because of girls. She launched a direct response on TikTok and said that on her 'For You' page, girls are wearing bikinis and dancing on One Margarita and she supports that. She said:

"So I was told all of my content is shadow banned because of the girls. I don’t get it because when I’m scrolling through the for you page, I have girls in bikinis dancing to One Margarita, and I’m like, ‘Yes, girl! Get it.’ But I also want to get it."

When a creator gets shadow banned, their content is blocked by the social media's app/website interface. This means that, on TikTok, the video will not appear in the 'For You' section, which will eventually affect views and engagement getting decreased.

The 30-year-old social media influencer lost almost 35,000 views per video following her shadow ban. Earlier, Paige Spiranac used to receive over 100,000 views per video!

"He will probably be there as an assistant" - Paige Spiranac speaks on Justin Thomas' participation in the 2023 Ryder Cup

American professional golfer Justin Thomas had a rough patch of form on the PGA Tour events in 2023. He will certainly be out of the automatic selection race for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which concludes on August 20.

However, Paige Spiranac feels that Thomas could not be on the team by automatic selection. According to her, he could be a captain's pick for the upcoming biennial event.

Speaking to PointBet USA, she said:

"The Ryder Cup is very interesting with how they go about their picks. I don't think he will be on the team, but at the same time, he could be a captain's pick because of the camaraderie and he brings so much into the locker-room atmosphere."

She continued:

"So maybe if he's not on the team as a captain's pick, then he will probably be there as an assistant or in some way because all of the guys really do love Justin Thomas."

Justin Thomas, as of now, stands in 14th rank on the Ryder Cup rankings for the US team. Since only the top six are to get direct selection in the team, the 30-year-old golfer missing the spot is quite certain.