“Most people don’t hold it long enough”: Paige Spiranac reveals her favorite golf position 

Paige Spiranac is a golfer turned influencer, becoming one of the most popular golfers due to her online social media presence. Spiranac often posts about the happenings in golf, giving her opinions on tournament favorites and also give golf tips to fans.

Recently, Paige Spiranac did a Q&A session on her Instagram stories, where she asked a lot of golf questions. The questions ranged from those about the 2023 Open Championship all the way to her own golf techniques. One particular fan asked Spiranac her favorite position.

Needless to say, Spiranac answered with her favorite golf position- the finish position. Posting a reply on her Instagram story she said:

"I would say my favourite position in the golf swing is definitely the finish position. There is nothing better than a nice finish. Most people don't hold their finish long enough. There's nothing better than just hitting a shot and looking at the golf ball as you pose away."

Paige Spiranac strengthens social media presence with 3.5 million fan following

Paige Spiranac has quite a big fan following, with 3.5 million Instagram followers, 306K YouTube followers, more than 3.5 million Facebook fans, and 700K fans on Twitter. Spiranac however has also played division I golf during her collegiate days.

Often known for her bold and unapologetic style, Spiranac is often the centre of criticism for several golf fans online. However, Spiranac has not stopped herself from expressing her opinion. Speaking via New York Post she said:

"Whenever I just have this gut feeling that I need to say something, I do. I never overthink it; I never second-guess myself. With the body-shaming issues, I felt really sad and icky about it, and I knew I had to say something and I'm so happy that I did."

She has often opened up about the trolling that she receives online, which she chooses to fight. Spiranac also became the first athlete to make the Maxim's hot 100 list. In 2017 when the LPGA introduced a stricter dress code for golfers, Spiranac was quick to come up with a response, saying:

"The progression of Women's Golf is plunging further than our Necklines."