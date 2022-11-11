Why is Paige Spiranac so popular? Career explored as she becomes most followed golfer on Instagram

Paige Spiranac is one of the world's most popular athletes, all thanks to her presence on social media. The former golfer-turned-model became a household name all around the globe after she successfully landed in the world of filters and modeling.

Paige is one of the most-followed golfers in the world. She boasts over 3.5 million followers on Instagram, 306K subscribers on YouTube, more than 3.5 million followers on Facebook, and 700K fans following her on Twitter.

Spiranac ventured into modeling using the typical influencer formula by sharing revealing outfits with a twist of her golf flavor and adding more greens to the posts. In no time, she gained followers but was soon introduced to the dark side of social media, called trolling.

The golfer suffered brutal trolling and planned to quit her career at one point. However, Paige came out of her shell and gave solid replies to the online bullies. She started embracing the attention she was getting and then launched her podcast, Playing a Round.

Paige Spiranac recently launched her calendar, an amalgamation of her super-sassy modeling pictures. She is now pretty serious about modeling and is focused on crafting her career.

All about the career of Paige Spiranac

Growing up, Paige Spiranac practiced gymnastics to represent her country at the Olympics but eventually landed in golf.

She had a successful collegiate career and played professionally at the 2016 Cactus Tour. In 2016, she also competed in the LPGA Qualifying Tournament but failed to earn a card, and then ventured into modeling.

Paige Spiranac is now a successful model. She has beautifully graced the cover pages of numerous magazines, including Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest.

Following her popularity, Parsons Xtreme Golf signed a contract with her to represent golf clubs on social media and in television ads. Paige is also a brand ambassador for 18Birdies to promote golf all around the country.

Earlier this year, Spiranac was named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim. The 29-year-old shot to fame using her appealing personality and too-hot-to-handle pictures.

However, she faced brutal trolling on social media. In response, Paige asked her followers to share their experiences dealing with trolling.

Paige Spiaranc shared her experience with the New York Post in September 2022. She said:

"Whenever I just have this gut feeling that I need to say something, I do. I never overthink it; I never second-guess myself. With the body-shaming issues, I felt really sad and icky about it, and I knew I had to say something and I'm so happy that I did."

She went on to say:

"The feedback was incredible; it was the most (number of) feedback I've ever received on a story. I’ve built so much trust with my followers that they feel really comfortable opening up to me, and it’s really been a positive community. I’m happy that I have them, and I think, hopefully, that they’re happy that they have someone they can talk to as well."

It's noteworthy that Paige Spiranac is the first athlete to clinch the top spot on Maxim's Hot 100 list.

She is not shy about expressing her point loud and clear. In 2017, when the LPGA Tour introduced a stricter dress code, Paige was quick enough to express her disagreement in Fortune magazine. She said:

"The progression of Women's Golf is plunging further than our Necklines."

