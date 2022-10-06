“It's weird that you ask me about…” – Paige Spiranac’s cheeky reply to fan asking for her size

Paige Spiranac is better known as an influencer than as a golfer. Having quit professional golf early in her career, Spiranac went on to become a social media sensation with over 3.6 million followers online. She established herself as the premier female golf model/influencer and soon ventured on to new fields.

Spiranac is now a golfer, influencer, podcast host, entrepreneur, and model. The content creator has a large fan following, mostly from her pictures in risqué outfits on Instagram. Due to this, she also faces harsh criticism. However, the constant attacks seem to have done her some good as she has now become a pro at making comebacks.

Paige Spiranac often hosts Q&A sessions on both Instagram and YouTube. The Playing a Round podcast host does this to engage her millions of fans. While she receives some questions on the sport of golf, she also lands some interesting questions on herself. Spiranac, who posts modeling pictures of herself, often finds herself against the wall with fans raising personal questions.

However, Spiranac is not one to shy away from such situations. Having faced similar situations on multiple occasions, the golfer-turned-influencer has become a pro at sarcastic replies and she keeps turning back to them.

The golf-model found herself in such a position recently when a fan asked her about her “size”. Spiranac was doing an AMA session on Instagram when she received a question that had a subtext to it. But instead of ignoring the inappropriate question like most models, Spiranac pulled it up and decided to give a reply, and this time she went for irony.

Replying to the anonymous question on Instagram stories, the golfer-turned-influencer replied:

"So, we're talking about size. I mean, it's weird that you ask me about my shoe size!"

Spiranac gave a cheeky reply with a smile on her face. She went on to add that her shoe size was seven, in case anyone was wondering.

Paige Spiranac’s strong reply to fat-shamers

Paige Spiranac recently won the Maxim’s 'World's Sexiest Woman' title. However, the title doesn’t seem to have helped her much with online trolling. Criticism over looks and outfits has become a regular event for the influencer. She recently opened up on the same and revealed that she was receiving a large number of offensive comments regarding her body image and weight.

Spiranac said that she deleted several offensive comments on her Instagram. The former golfer went on to add that she felt insulted by the remarks of men criticizing her weight after her appearance on TV at a baseball game in September.

Following her appearance at the Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees match in Wisconsin, Spiranac openly slammed fat-shamers online. The influencer brought up the subject on her podcast and said that she was being "roasted." The ex-golfer revealed some of the offensive comments she received and admitted that the comments hurt her.

However, Paige Spiranac ended her rant on the topic on a positive note by stating that she was "feeling the happiest" at the time and that her alleged weight gain was due to mental position.

