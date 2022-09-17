“I know my body is a big part of my brand” – Paige Spiranac hits back at men for body-shaming her

Paige Spiranac was recently named the World's Sexiest Woman by Maxim. While this has increased her popularity by some margin, it hasn’t decreased the hate she gets online. Having become the premier golf influencer/ model, Spiranac gets criticized for her body and her outfits on a regular basis.

Spiranac was forced to delete some offensive comments on Instagram recently. The influencer took to Instagram stories to reveal that she took down comments that talked about her weight. The golfer noted that she was insulted by the comments by men criticizing her weight and body.

Paige Spiranac laughed off the comments, calling her ‘fat’. The influencer shared her thoughts on the criticism and said that the amount of men calling her fat was “next level”. She further addressed her male-dominated fan following. Spiranac spoke about body shaming and asked her male fans to open up about their experiences with it as well.

Laughing off the fat shaming comments on her Instagram post, Paige Spiranac said:

"Honestly, the amount of men calling me 'fat' on this post is next level, hahaha. I've had to delete so many comments that I hardly ever make… I know I have a male-dominated audience and I wanted to open up the topic to hear about your experiences with body insecurities.

"I don't think enough is said about how men are body shamed too. We all feel pressure to look a certain way.”

Spiranac asked for a little empathy towards herself and said that it wasn’t easy to “maintain the ideal body”. She added:

"I know my body is a big part of my brand, but it's hard to maintain my ideal weight all the time year after year. I have to work really hard in the gym and with dieting. It doesn't come naturally to me. It can be defeating when people bring up my body insecurities.”

She also included a chat box on her Instagram stories asking her male fans to share their experiences of facing body shaming. Hours later, she put up another story, thanking her fans for sharing the same. The influencer said that she was happy to see more men opening up about their insecurities.

She wrote:

“I want to thank you all for opening up to me yesterday about your body insecurities. I know its not easy to talk about but I appreciate you trusting me enough to share… We are all more alike than different and I’m excited to share more of my fitness and health journey to hopefully help you as well!”

Paige Spiranac ended her story by saying, “We are in this together.” Meanwhile, she shared yet another video of herself swinging like a pro on the course.

Paige Spiranac calls on PGA Tour to allow shorts

Paige Spiranac is often criticized for the clothes she wears on the golf course. However, she never heeded the negative comments.

The influencer recently showcased her confidence in outfits as she called on the PGA Tour to allow shorts. She jumped on the LIV Golf bandwagon and asked the American circuit to follow its rival, which allowed its players to wear shorts at tournaments. She termed it "cool."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same. Honestly LIV golf allowing the guys to wear shorts is cool. Hope the PGA Tour does the same.

However, the comment, like most from Spiranac, was faced with mixed reactions from fans. While many supported her call, a few slammed the comment and proceeded to shame Spiranac over her choice of clothes.

