“Normally it’s just a troll trying to get attention” – When Paige Spiranac revealed how she deals with ‘haters’ online

Paige Spiranac is a social media sensation with over 3.5 million followers online. Spiranac had a promising career when she quit professional golfing and began her journey as a content creator. The former golfer gained a large following on Instagram, where she created golf content.

Being the premier female golf model/influencer, Paige Spiranac has been lauded by many. The golfer shot to fame with her “Playing A Round” podcast and certain other moves like selling golf towels for the Masters. However, Spiranac is often on the receiving end of criticism for her Instagram posts.

While many follow her for her aesthetic selfies, some accuse Paige Spiranac of posting ’provocative' pictures on purpose. Spiranac recently received the Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman title. This led her to face even more backlash, with many targeting her looks. However, Spiranac is largely unaffected by the hate she gets.

Paige Spiranac once revealed that she doesn’t pay much attention to the hate comments she gets. She also claimed that people who make harsh comments about her are often looking for attention.

Replying to a fan’s question on YouTube regarding her process of facing the ‘haters,’ Spiranac said:

“I have a quite a bit of haters. I don’t mind them. I obviously get a lot of heat for the clothes I wear. So, I was trying to change what I was wearing. One day I posted a picture in black turtleneck top and black leggings… Someone left a comment about my outfit saying, ‘Wow, you look like a porn star, I can’t believe you wear this,’ and I was like, 'I’m wearing a turtleneck. I can’t cover up anymore.'”

She added:

“At that moment, I realized that I can’t please everyone, so I might as well do what I want to do, wear what I want to wear and be who I want to be…. I’ve been much happier”

She further went on to state that she chooses to focus on the supportive people in her life rather than the ones who spread hate.

“There are days where someone will leave a comment, and it kind of cuts deep. But I try to not look at those comments or simply laugh them off. Normally it’s just a troll trying to get attention. Anytime I do respond to them, they are like, ‘Oh my god, you responded,’ and I’m like, ‘I fell for it again.’ I just try to not think of those comments."

"I have more people who are loving and supportive and love what I do, so I give them the attention and focus on that.”

Paige Spiranac’s net worth explored

Paige Spiranac’s early exit from pro-golfing doesn’t seem to have hurt her bank balance. Spiranac has a reported net worth of over $3 million. It is pertinent to note that the influencer’s social media presence is ever-growing. With a legion of followers who support her online, Spiranac is bound to multiply her net worth in the coming years.

The golfer turned content creator reportedly earns over $14,000 for each sponsored post on Instagram. The influencer's income from sponsorships is bound to grow as her follower count increases. The most recent ‘World’s Sexiest Woman’ title has given a big boost to Spiranac’s modeling career as well.

