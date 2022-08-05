Paige Spiranac net worth: How much is the former pro-golfer worth right now in 2022?

Paige Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on social media. Before she became a social media sensation, Spiranac was a prominent golfer with a promising career.

The golfer turned influencer, however, decided to call quits on the sport and use her skillset elsewhere. Spiranac combined the two skills and began content creation based on golf.

Paige Spiranac’s net worth explored

Spiranac made an early exit from pro-golfing. However, this didn't affect her bank accounts as much since her major income comes from other paths. Spiranac is known for her eye-catching photos and enjoys a legion of followers for the same.

Spiranac reportedly has a net worth of over $3 million. While this number doesn’t seem big compared to several other content creators, it is noteworthy that her account continues to grow very fast.

According to reports, the golfer charges over $14,000 for each sponsored post on Instagram. Apart from this, Spiranac’s modeling interests have also gotten a push following the recent “Sexiest Woman Alive” title win. Additionally, a major share of the influencer's income comes from sponsorships and modeling gigs.

Paige Spiranac’s influencer life

Born in Colorado in 1993, Spiranac first blew up on social media after her victory in the 100th Colorado Women’s Golf Association Match Play Championship. Following this, the golfer received a love letter from a writer at Total Frat Move that went viral online, leading to her gaining nearly 100,000 followers.

Paige Spiranac was often in the news for donning risqué outfits to various competitions. As her followers grew, the golfer began partnering up with several golf equipment and apparel firms. She also featured as a model for brands. Spiranac went on to host her own podcast called Playing a Round with Paige Renee.

Eventually, the golfer turned influencer began exploring various social media websites and began paid promotions for brands. While the golfer’s pro career took a hit with such moves, her bank account grew noticeably.

It's also noteworthy that many have often criticized Spiranac for posting ’revealing' pictures online.

Interestingly, in April 2021, Paige Spiranac nearly got banned from Instagram. The influencer, who is often criticized for her pictures,' tried to pull a prank on her followers by welcoming them to her Only Fans account.

The prank was to pull her fans to a fake account as she didn’t have an account on the platform used mostly for adult content. However, Instagram took action against the same. She almost lost her 3.5 million strong accounts pulling the prank.

While, at 28, Spiranac has plenty of good athletic years remaining in golf, she seems to have found her forte on social media. Spiranac is no less than a sensation on Instagram.

Although Spiranac wasn't the first to quit a major sport to become a 'content creator,' the sporty blonde blew up almost instantly online. Even though she hasn’t played a professional game in a while, Spiranac continues to contribute to the game by making golf tutorial videos and walkthroughs of golf pitches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far