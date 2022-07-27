Why did Paige Spiranac quit golf? Real reason behind retirement explored

Paige Spiranac might be better known now for her social media presence, but there was a time when she was a prominent golfer. She uses golf for content creation, which makes some of her followers wonder why she quit the sport she was so good at.

She's just 28, so she has plenty of good athletic years remaining, especially in golf, a sport that's generally less physically strenous than others. Spiranac answered that question and many others in a social media post.

Paige Spiranac quit golf rather early

The ex-golfer turned social media star said that for her, talent was never the question:

“For me, it was never physical ability. It was always mental."

Spiranac believes the pressure was too much for her. She could play the game, but when it mattered, she struggled. Tournaments, where pro golfers play the most, were too stressful for her.

“I think it has gone better now that I just play it for fun. ... That’s why my game is even better than when I was playing pro."

She plays golf a lot, but without the pressure of the pro tour, she has more fun and plays even better. Pressure in sports is real, and some are better equipped to deal with it than others.

Bass Pro Shops Legends Of Golf - Round Two

Fortunately, Paige Spiranac has another gift she can fall back on: content creation. Many athletes don't necessarily have a fallback when they leave their game early. That wasn't an issue for the ex-golfer.

Spiranac had an incredible golf career before she stepped away, which is what made her decision to quit even more frustrating to fans. Spiranac attended college at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University.

In her junior year, Paige Spiranac had three top-20 performances. She was also the top finisher. She had a top 15 finish at the Peg Barnard Invitational. Future Collegians World Tour named her the West Region Player of Year twice.

She also qualified for the Junior PGA Championship four times. The golfer played in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur three times too.

That success didn't quite translate to her pro game, though. Paige Spiranac struggled in the big leagues, failing to make the LPGA Tour, which eventually forced her to step away.

That decision seems to have been a good one for the former golf prodigy, as she's much more fulfilled and less stressed out now. Content creation seems to be going very well for her, as Spiranac has quite a large following on many different social media outlets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far