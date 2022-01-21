"You don't have enough money to pay refs" - Golf star Paige Spiranac trolls Dallas Cowboys after playoffs loss

The conclusion of the NFC Wild Card game in which the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 has been the topic of conversation all week long.

There have been many different storylines from this game and now, there is another. Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac took to Twitter to roast the Dallas Cowboys on their mistakes and the wealth of the organization as a whole.

Paige Spiranac showed a clip of the game and a shot of a fan crying as her favorite team's season was coming to a close. She also referenced their highly paid running back Ezekiel Elliott and the fact they could afford to pay the referees because of the amount they spent on Elliott.

"When your running back is so expensive, you don't have enough money to pay the refs."

Are changes coming for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022?

After the Dallas Cowboys loss on Sunday afternoon, it remains to be seen what the coaching staff and roster will look like at the start of the 2022 NFL season. As of right now, team owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones seem committed to head coach Mike McCarthy.

There has been plenty of criticism surrounding the head coach as of late for his decision-making this season but he seems likely to be hold his job for a third season.

Then there is defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who did a stellar job with the defense in 2021. A complete revamping of the defense and having young players like Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs leading the pack has been the difference.

Quinn has been interviewed for several head coaching jobs as of late. Whether he decides to leave his current position for another crack as a NFL head coach remains unknown for now.

The offense that has so many explosive weapons wasn't able to get the job done down the stretch. The blame has been put on offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The 32 year-old Moore has also been getting a lot of attention from NFL teams and has done his fair share of interviews.

If Moore isn't hired by another NFL team, will he remain the offensive coordinator despite the fact that the offense sputtered down the stretch of the final game?

There clearly needs to be a shake-up amongst the coaching staff in order to make progress and get the team a playoff win since 2018.

