NFL Rumors: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn rejects opportunity to join Jaguars as HC

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will not be interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching role, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Quinn rejected the opportunity to interview for the role left vacant by Urban Meyer as his focus is solely on the Dallas Cowboys this season as they chase a Super Bowl.

This does not bode well for the Jaguars as Quinn, who is a coordinator, has turned down a head coaching role. What that says about the organization remains to be seen. It could be as simple as Quinn does not want to be a head coach at this time, as his focus is on the Cowboys. Or it could be that he does not want any part of the franchise and its troubles.

Quinn commited to staying in Dallas

Quinn arrived in Dallas this off season as the Cowboys looked to fix their horrible defense that was giving up points for fun last season. To say what he has done has worked would be an understatement and it is clear he is committed to the cause.

As per Jon Machota, Quinn is not thinking about a head coaching role and is having fun with the crop of players he has at his disposal. The likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Randy Gregory, Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons have all been superb this season.

Essentially last in all categories last season, Dallas has flipped the script and is near the top of nearly every category on defense this season. The Cowboys lead the league in interceptions with 25 with Trevon Diggs accounting for 11. The next closest are the Patriots with 20.

Dallas also leads the league in interceptions returned for touchdowns with five, and are in the top 15 in forced fumbles with 13 (recovered eight). The have given up the seventh-fewest points per game with 20.5.

Last season, the Cowboys gave up 29.5 points per game (ranked 28th in the league) and had only 13 interceptions. That just shows what Quinn has done in his short stint in Dallas.

The Jaguars believed that Quinn could have led the team out of its current predicament, but fortunately for the Cowboys, they won't lose their defensive coordinator (for now) as they chase a Super Bowl this season.

