Golfer Paige Spiranac calls for inclusion of women after 'The Match' names Tom Brady and other NFL QBs as part of 2022 edition

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are teaming up to take on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a battle between pairs of veteran signal-callers and in-prime quarterbacks for Capital One's The Match.

YouTube golf instructor and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac was less than enthused by the choices, sharing so on her verified personal Twitter page. If it were up to the former professional golfer, women would have more of a shine, and The Match would have an all-woman team to take on the Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers pair.

Spiranac wrote:

"Give me Brady/Rodgers vs the Korda sisters."

In another tweet, she wrote:

"It’s time they highlight the women in the game too."

Nelly and Jessica Korda are both LGPA golfers, but the former just underwent surgery for a blood clot. Nelly Korda will be out indefinitely but hopes to return as soon as possible, leaving the following message to her fans:

"I recently underwent surgery for a blood clot in my subclavian vein. I am pleased to report the procedure went well, and the doctors were happy with the outcome. I am now home recovering and preparing to start rehab. I am looking forward to getting back to 100% so I can begin practicing. I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and messages I have received the last few weeks. Your kind words have helped me get through this challenging and scary time."

The Match to feature generational battle between Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen

While certain faces have popped up over multiple years, including those of Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, who were once foes during Capital One's annual celebrity golfing exhibition, the cast is reoccurring for the event.

Past celebrities have included Charles Barkley, Steph Curry, Tiger Woods, Jack Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Bryson DeChambeau.

This year's edition will see Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers team up against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Buccaneers.com senior editor Scott Smith provided some impeccably put context to the generational clash between the upstart duo of the four/five-year veterans and the 2000 and 2005 draftees:

"It's a generational battle for the ages as the four quarterbacks get set to square off in the latest iteration of The Match, a series of exhibition golf challenges that began in 2018 and has included some of the best golfers in the world as well as titans from other sports like Brady, Rogers and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. This year's foursome is responsible for four of the past five NFL MVP awards and three of the past six Super Bowl MVP trophies."

The Match has been a great way to raise awareness for certain societal causes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers website provided more specifics for the TNT-broadcasted event's contributions:

"Proceeds from The Match will support a variety of philanthropical efforts, including Feeding America. The five previous editions of The Match have raised nearly $33 million for distributions to various organizations."

Perhaps Spiranac could one day see her wish come true, and perhaps her desire to see the women's game get more exposure could cause the current PointsBet Sportsbook ambassador to return to the links herself.

