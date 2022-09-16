You better go work, don't waste money - Mariya Agapova responds to internet trolls who send her "evil messages" after losing money on her fights (Exclusive)

Mariya Agapova has clapped back at internet trolls who attacked her online after losing previous bouts.

Agapova is 2-2 in the UFC, and her loss to Shana Dobson had her at an absurd betting favorite of -1400. Sports betting is a massive contributor to the growth of combat sports, but some negatives come with new viewers.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Agapova brought up internet trolls who get made when they bet on her and lose. 'DemonSlayer' had this to say about dealing with these negative messages:

"They just send me different evil messages on my Instagram. I just realize you bet money, you lost, you better go work, not waste money. That's not my fault. I lost too. I lost a lot of money too. I really sorry I lost. I feel bad too, but you don't have to take this aggression on me. If you lost your money on bet, that's your problem how much you bet. That's not my problem. I can control only my actions. I can't control people's actions."

Salty losers messaging fighters is an awful aspect of sports betting. Meanwhile, Agapova is focused on her career. Her next matchup is against Gillian Robertson at UFC Vegas 60. The betting odds currently have 'DemonSlayer' at a +125 underdog.

Watch Mariya Agapova's interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Mariya Agapova jokes about working a part-time job as a bouncer

Agapova is heading into UFC Vegas 60 with a knee injury that requires surgery. Unfortunately, 'DemonSlayer' couldn't afford the surgery and even picked up a part-time job as a bouncer to help out.

During the same interview, Agapova joked about changing her nickname to 'bouncer' by saying:

"I think I want to change this nickname to bouncer because I'm not demonslayer no more. I'm f***ing bouncer. I worked as bouncer for two months, and I'm f***ing bouncer right now. I'm not demonslayer."

Agapova needs a win, but it won't be easy against former training partner Robertson. With that said, her motivation to win a $50,000 performance bonus is likely to be higher than ever heading into UFC Vegas 60.

Watch Mariya Agapova's UFC debut win against Hannah Cifers below:

