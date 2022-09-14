Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson: Height, reach and UFC record comparison

Mariya Agapova will take on UFC veteran Gillian Robertson at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Song this weekend. The Kazakhstan-born fighter will have a slight height advantage, with 'Demonslayer' standing 3cm taller than Robertson, who is 165cm tall.

However, Agapova's biggest physical advantage lies in the reach department. The 25-year-old has a reach of 173cm, while 'The Savage' has a reach of just 160cm. The Kazakh will have a significant advantage in the stand up.

Weight shouldn't be a deciding factor in this fight, with both women fighting in the 125lbs division in their most recent bouts. However, Robertson has much more experience than her next opponent inside the octagon.

Mariya Agapova has only fought four times in the UFC, winning two of her bouts in the organization. Agapova beat Hannah Cifers in her debut at UFC Fight Night: Eye vs. Calvillo in 2020.

However, the Kazakhstan-born fighter hasn't won back-to-back fights in the UFC and lost to Shana Dobson in her second bout under the organization's banner.

Gillian Robertson has fought 12 times since joining the UFC in 2017. She has won seven bouts, and lost five times during her organizational career.

Both women have a similar win rate in the UFC, so this weekend's bout would seem like an evenly matched contest in the women's flyweight division.

Who was the first woman to beat Mariya Agapova in professional MMA?

Mariya Agapova will likely have no shame in her first professional MMA defeat, with the Kazakh losing to the talented Tracy Cortez in Dana White's Contender Series. Tracy Cortez managed to beat 'Demonslayer' via unanimous decision after three rounds.

The loss meant that White didn't sign the women's flyweight contender, forcing Agapova to move to Invicta FC for her next two bouts.

Agapova has only been finished twice in her professional MMA career. The 25-year-old suffered stoppage defeats against Shana Dobson and Maryna Moroz.

Watch gapova's first professional MMA defeat here:

'Demonslayer' didn't have any amateur MMA bouts and remained unbeaten in her first six professional outings, beating the likes of Liliya Kazak and Na Liang during her unbeaten streak.

The 25-year-old will now take on Gillian Robertson this weekend, which will likely be one of her toughest tests since joining the UFC in 2020.

