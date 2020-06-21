Gillian Robertson becomes 1st Canadian to win at APEX

Gillian Robertson picks up ground control heavy win.

The Savage becomes the 1st Canadian to win inside the APEX octagon.

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson used a sneaky slick submission to pick up her 5th UFC win. All come via finish for the American Top Team pupil.

She also became the first Canadian to win inside the APEX. The 25-year-old gets back on the winning side of the ledger after getting Cortney Casey to submit to a rear naked choke at 4:32 of round 3. It was also the 1st time she saw that round in the UFC.

Gillian Robertson shines bright on the night

The story was her stiffling wrestling and jiu jitsu. While eating combos quickly in rounds 1 and 2 from "Cast Iron" she quickly changed levels and got take downs. Once on the mat she totally controlled all the action from side control, and even landed some strikes.

For her part, Cortney did look for her own submissions from her back but none were close to being locked in. Casey needing a strong 3rd round, came out with solid combos and calf kicks. However once again she found herself on the ground. There she truly looked for a finish of her own. In a slick scramble it was Gillian gaining back control before locking in the finishing hold.

Casey has now alternated wins and losses in her last 4.