5 interesting things you likely didn’t know about Paige Spiranac

Paige Spiranac is now famous as a social media influencer rather than a golfer. With a mighty fan following online, Spiranac has established herself on social media. The young model quit professional golfing and became the premier female golf model/influencer.

At only 29, Paige Spiranac is one of the biggest names in the golf community. Despite being an inactive player, she has a voice, thanks to her podcast. Besides promoting golf equipment and apparel brands online, Spiranac advocates against cyberbullying. Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Paige Spiranac.

#1 - Spiranac is more popular than Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is the global icon for golf. However, Paige Spiranac has a larger following than the legendary golfer. Despite being a non-professional, Spiranac is Instagram's most followed golf personality.

As per numbers, the golfer-turned-influencer has over 3.6 million followers compared to Tiger Woods' 3 million.

It is pertinent to note that Spiranac started as a professional golfer. The young athlete hung up her boots early in her career and began creating golf-based content. Having a large following, Spiranac now partners up with several golf equipment and apparel firms. She is currently a model and also hosts her own podcast called Playing a Round with Paige Renee.

#2 - Spiranac suffered a rare disease that made her hair fall out

Paige Spiranac was recently named the "Sexiest Woman Alive" by Maxim. The athlete-turned-model made it to the cover of the magazine. However, not many know that Spiranac suffered from a rare disease that made her hair fall out during her childhood.

According to Spiranac, she looked like a boy as her hair would keep falling out. The influencer once revealed that other kids bullied her due to her appearance. Spiranac also suffered from asthma as a child.

Spiranac told the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue:

“I had a lot of health issues growing up. On top of the hair condition, I had asthma and bad social anxiety. I was one weird little kid. So, I know how it feels to be an outsider, how it feels to be bullied, to have no friends, to be that person no one wanted around.”

#3 - Spiranac was married to Steven Tinoco

Paige Spiranac likes to keep her private life behind the camera. Thus, not many know that she is a divorcee.

Spiranac married athletic trainer Steven Tinoco in 2018. However, the former golfer kept the relationship under the radar for years.

According to reports, Spiranac met Tinoco at the start of her career. The two dated for long before tying the knot.

However, in March 2022, Spiranac revealed that she was "no longer married." The influencer surprised many with the statement she made in an Instagram Q&A session. Moreover, she refused to elaborate on her divorce and said she has been leading a single life ever since.

#4 - Spiranac worked with anti-cyberbullying organizations

Paige Spiranac made her Ladies European Tour debut at the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic. She received a tournament invite to play at the event. She returned for a second appearance at the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2016. However, this event was special as it turned out to be her last.

Spiranac infamously broke down in tears during a press conference at the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic. Speaking at the event, the former golfer revealed that she was receiving high levels of hate and cyberbullying. The influencer said that she was blackmailed, slut-shamed, and even subject to death threats over her looks.

Spiranac announced her retirement from professional golf in December 2016. Following this, she began working with anti-cyberbullying and online hate organizations. She became an ambassador for Cybersmile, an organization that fights cyber-bullying.

#5 - Spiranac appeared in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

Paige Siranac's career took a big turn in 2018. After she quit professional golfing and her struggles with cyber-bullying, she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue as a top model. Spiranac shot up to become an instant social media sensation.

Following the shoot, Spiranac revealed that collaborating with the popular American Magazine helped her regain confidence. Speaking about appearing on the cover of the swimsuit issue, Spiranac said:

“I finally took back what is mine. I took back my body, I took back my sexuality and, you guys want to see sexy? I’m going to do sexy and I’m going to do it my way.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht