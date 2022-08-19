“I’m recently divorced... just kind of getting a fresh start”: When Paige Spiranac revealed why she moved out of her old apartment

Golfer-turned-content creator Paige Spiranac is one of the hottest names in golf at the moment. Having emerged as a prominent golfer, Spiranac has now established herself as a social media influencer.

Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 300k subscribers on YouTube. Her lifestyle vlogs are quite popular among fans. While many follow her for her golf course walkthroughs and shot tutorials, her lifestyle vlogs get the most views, as fans love watching videos that reveal the personal side of the athlete.

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac is someone who likes to keep her emotions private. Although the influencer does Q&A sessions and conducts AMAs, Spiranac does not reveal much about her personal life. However, there are times when the former golfer breaks character and speaks about her insecurities.

Not many know that Paige Spiranac is a divorcee, as the athlete kept her relationship under the radar for years. She surprised many when she revealed that she was no longer married in March 2020. Spiranac addressed her divorce in an Instagram Q&A, saying:

“I do get this question a lot, so I do want to address it. I was married. I am no longer married and if you could just respect my privacy, it would mean a lot to me.”

She further spoke about her divorce on her YouTube channel and revealed that she was shifting apartments as part of a post-divorce life change and was moving to Colorado. Spiranac, who was born in Colorado, owns a house there.

Speaking about her apartment in her YouTube video, the golfer said:

“I just want to get out of here. I’m recently divorced, and um yeah, just kind of getting a fresh start, and I’m excited about it… The moving process has been crazy. I’m trying to work and balance life and a non-existent personal life in the midst of all of this.”

Everything revealed about Paige Spiranac's marriage

Paige Spiranac and her husband, Steven Tinoco, got married in 2018. Tinoco was a basketball player who shifted careers and became an athletic trainer. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010 and played for several minor league teams until 2015. He changed his career path that year, choosing to start his own business titled Six Zero Six Fitness.

According to reports, Spiranac met Tinoco at the start of her career. Tinoco supported the former golfer on her journey as a social media influencer. In June 2020, Spiranac revealed that the couple had lived a quiet life.

Spiranac is believed to be single at the moment. However, during a recent Q&A on her Playing a Round podcast, Spiranac revealed that she would like to get married again. Candidly, she admitted that she had had a traumatic divorce.

The 29-year-old influencer stated that she had grown since then, and added that she would keep her private life private even after remarrying.

