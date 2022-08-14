Top 5 Paige Spiranac quotes you need to know

Few people in the world do not know of Paige Spiranac. If not for golf, the former celebrity golfer must have appeared on everyone's Instagram feed due to her soaring popularity. The beautiful social media influencer, who was at the top of her golf career a few years ago, now works as an influencer and golf instructor.

Sadly, Spiranac is also associated with numerous controversies, especially from trolls and opposers who have accused her of s*xualizing women's golf. She is also known for speaking her mind in all circumstances, often getting into verbal scuffles with industry giants.

However, this beautiful woman has a lot more to offer, as Paige Spiranac is most famous for her inspiring and honest outlook on life.

This article has compiled a list of five quotes by Paige Spiranac that every aspiring champion should aspire to live by.

Paige Spiranac quotes that will change your outlook on life

1) "The ability to act as a role model shouldn’t depend on owning a pile of trophies. Instead, we should look at role models as whole people – people who fail but overcome adversity, people who inspire us both on and off the course, people who spend their time trying to make their community a better place."

Spiranac believes that role models should hold up a mirror to society, and one should refrain from blindly following anyone who is seen as successful according to conventional standards.

2) "Turns out, the enjoyment I receive from growing the game through content creation and collaborations, and the work I do with the Cybersmile Foundation around cyberbullying is leaps and bounds above what I got out of playing competitively."

Speaking about her work after and outside the golf course, Paige Spiranac has spoken up about her work with an anti-cyberbullying foundation and how she attains true satisfaction by helping those affected by cyberbullies. As aforementioned, Paige has been targeted by online trolls more than once during her career.

3) "If you look at what people typically wear when they play, OK, my clothes could be considered provocative. But I’m not wearing them for a reaction. I’m just comfortable in fitness clothing. Golf is a sport, so dress like an athlete. Name another sport where people wear khakis and cotton polos?"

Paige Spiranac has often been the source of controversy for her clothes. She was highly criticized and trolled for allegedly s*xualizing the sport. She defended her dressing choices soon thereafter, immediately shutting down her critics.

4) "I’m not ashamed of my social media following, my Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot, or the tough time I had in my LPGA debut, but these small facets of my life are easily manipulated by the internet to get views, and they don’t define me as a person."

This was another time that Paige hit back at her critics, who consistently pointed out that the source of her popularity was her beauty and not her golf skills.

5) "Different women feel empowered in different ways, and it’s not right to tell someone what they can and cannot do."

Paige Spiranac's most significant quote is as apt in 2022 as it was when she first said it. It is never right to tell someone how to get empowered, as various people have differing opinions of success. Empowerment is personal, and gatekeeping it cannot be the norm.

