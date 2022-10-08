Are Paige Spiranac’s calendar photos shot by her mother?

Former US golfer Paige Spiranac is among the most followed personalities from the sport on the internet. After retiring from professional golf, she ventured into social media content creation and established herself as an influencer. Spiranac, who also hosts a golf-based podcast, has a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

She didn’t stop there. Spiranac also turned into a model and even won Maxim’s World's Sexiest Woman title. Following this, the 29-year-old recently released her own calendar. The former golfer did a Western-themed calendar photoshoot.

While the calendar is selling like hotcakes, many queries were raised over who clicked her photos. Turns out, Spiranac’s mother Annette Spiranac was the one who clicked the high-demand photographs.

Spiranac revealed details of the photoshoot on Instagram. Announcing the release of the new 2023 calendar, she said that it contains pictures 100% shot by her mother. She stated that the pictures were shot on location at the Rusty Skillet Ranch in Colorado.

Paige Spiranac’s Instagram post read:

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me. I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture.”

She added:

“It was just the two of us. Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it!"

Fans rushed to the comments section of the post to reveal their surprise at the disclosure. Commenting on the post, a fan asked if her mother did the lighting too, to which Spiranac replied positively.

Replying to the comment that read, “Did mom do the lighting too?! Looks killer”, Spiranac wrote:

“We did everything! Just the two of us.”

Paige Spiranac jokes about her family not hanging up her calendar

The official description of Paige Spiranac’s calendar reads, "365 days of Paige! Celebrate 2023 and Paige's 30th birthday year with this exclusive wall calendar.” While the calendar is in high demand, Spiranac is unsure if her family would be ready to hang it up.

Speaking to the New York Post about her Western-themed calendar which carries some sensual photos of her, Spiranac said:

"I don't know if my family is going to hang this calendar up but we will see."

The golf influencer went on to reveal that the calendar was a big project for her. The podcast host also added that she is ecstatic about the response she received after sharing a sneak peak of the calendar on social media.

She said:

"I've always wanted to do a calendar for the longest time because I come from a calendar family. It's always something I looked forward to.”

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time that Spiranac has undertaken a photoshoot project that only top-rated models usually do. Having revealed that she loved modeling despite the criticism she faced, she once featured in the swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine as its top model.

Following the gig, she even stated that the photoshoot done in swimsuits helped her regain her confidence. She had earlier faced a major backlash for wearing “revealing” clothes on the golf course.

