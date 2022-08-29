"Wear what you want to wear" - When Paige Spiranac opened up about the backlash she faces for her clothing choices

Paige Spiranac has conquered the social media game and shows no signs of slowing down. The pro-golfer-turned-influencer was recently named the World's Sexiest Woman by Maxim. While this further promoted her career as a model, Spiranac also received some harsh criticism for the same.

Spiranac, who became a social media sensation as the premier female golf influencer, currently has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram. Spiranac shot to fame with her 'Playing A Round' podcast.

While many follow her for golf-based content, a larger section of fans simply follow her for her aesthetic Instagram posts.

Although Paige Spiranac does enjoy the attention, it does come with its own set of problems. The former golfer is often on the receiving end of criticism. She has faced backlash from the public on a regular basis, mostly due to her looks.

According to many, Spiranac posts ‘provocative’ images wearing revealing clothes for attention. However, the influencer has repeatedly slammed these claims.

Dismissing critics’ claims that she was promoting women to ‘show off’, Paige Spiranac stated that her message was to ‘wear what you want to wear’. Speaking about the backlash she faces online, Spiranac stated that she likes to wear clothes that are comfortable.

Opening up to Maxim about the criticism she faces, Paige Spiranac said:

"People say you're promoting women to show off their assets or to wear less to get more engagement online. My message is ‘wear what you want to wear’. I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you 'cause you like to show cleavage’. My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting."

"I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing.”

Spiranac also added that she has begun to see positive changes regarding women golfers' clothing. She added:

“When I began wearing leggings, it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac

Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here- apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/… Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here-apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/…Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! https://t.co/FKtavlgVY9

Paige Spiranac on how she deals with ‘haters’ online

Spiranac is largely unaffected by the criticism she faces. While many target Spiranac for her looks, the former golfer has often claimed that she doesn’t pay attention to it. However, there are times when Spiranac gets forced to react.

While speaking about her ‘haters’, Paige Spiranac said that it’s often people who want attention that attack her online. Speaking in a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, the Colorado native said that she often laughs harsh comments off.

Speaking about the hateful comments she receives, Spiranac said:

“There are days where someone will leave a comment and it kind of cuts deep. But I try to not look at those comments or simply laugh them off. Normally, it’s just a troll trying to get attention. Anytime I do respond to them, they are like, ‘Oh my god, you responded,’ and I’m like, ‘I fell for it again.’ I just try to not think of those comments."

It is pertinent to note that Spiranac is currently the most popular figure in golf. Despite being a non-professional, she enjoys a larger social media following than ace golfers, including Tiger Woods.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar