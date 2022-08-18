"Let's make steroids legal" - Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac makes a sensational bid for legalizing PEDs in baseball

Former golfer Paige Spiranac addressed the issue of steroids in baseball after hearing San Diego Padre Fernando Tatis Jr. received an 80-game suspension for PED use.

Formerly a professional golfer, the sports broadcaster now thinks Major League Baseball players should be permitted to use drugs.

“MLB Commissioner Paige” - Paige Spiranac

Spiranac also spoke about having transparency in the sport and hitting home runs.

“So how do we fix this? We make steroids legal. Have some transparency in the sport. I’m going to say that again, let’s make steroids legal. I want to see these guys doing superhuman things… Hitting home runs.” – Paige Spiranac

She also hinted at athletes Pete Rose and Barry Bonds, who were also involved in steroid scandals, going into the Hall of Fame.

“And while we’re at it, Pete Rose and Barry Bonds should be in the Hall of Fame. Simple and easy as that.” - Paige Spiranac

Fernando Tatis Jr., a shortstop for the San Diego Padres, will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to his suspension. He had a positive Clostebol test (a performance-enhancing substance) and broke MLB's PED policy.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants

Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, also known as Big Papi, was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also spoke about Tatis Jr’s suspension.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 David Ortiz on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension: “MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we're talking about an amazing player". David Ortiz on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension: “MLB needs to have some regulations before they made public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr. I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we're talking about an amazing player". https://t.co/hvNf2bxiVq

Not many MLB fans are happy with Spiranac's suggestion.

Twitter certainly disagrees with Paige Spiranac’s opinion on MLB player PED use

One user wrote that legalizing drugs in baseball will give an unfair advantage to wealthy people.

Tavis Highfill 🔑 @TavisHighfill @PaigeSpiranac I hate spots, but I extremely disagree. This will give an unfair advantage to rich people who can afford it. You start letting it into the majors, lower leagues will follow suit until you got a bunch of roided out trust fund kids in elementary school, leaving the rest behind. @PaigeSpiranac I hate spots, but I extremely disagree. This will give an unfair advantage to rich people who can afford it. You start letting it into the majors, lower leagues will follow suit until you got a bunch of roided out trust fund kids in elementary school, leaving the rest behind.

Another one thinks it’s a ridiculous idea.

Dr. Martin Van Nostrand🇺🇸🏴‍☠️🏒 @vikedevsox @PaigeSpiranac Absolutely not. What about all the records of the players that did not cheat by taking performance enhancing drugs? How fair would that be? That is a ridiculous idea. Play the game without cheating. Very simple. Keep cheaters out of hall. @PaigeSpiranac Absolutely not. What about all the records of the players that did not cheat by taking performance enhancing drugs? How fair would that be? That is a ridiculous idea. Play the game without cheating. Very simple. Keep cheaters out of hall.

Yankees star Alex Rodriguez also faced suspension in 2014 over a drug scandal. He recently spoke about his mistake and violating the MLB’s policy when he was in his 30s.

“I made that mistake. I was more in my late 30s, and it was out of desperation to get back on the field and play. I was hoping a lot of these young kids learn from my debacle and my mistakes. I have gone to the lowest ground, have gone to ground zero.” – Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez was banned for 162 games in 2014.

