“I don't know if my family is going to hang this” – Paige Spiranac jokes about her family not hanging up her calendar

Retired US golfer Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular names in the golfing world. After retiring from professional golf, she is now a social media entity. With a whopping 3.6 million followers, she has left behind prominent golfers such as Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in number on Instagram followers.

After retirement, she has developed several ventures, including a podcast called 'Playing a Round with Paige Renee'. Now, the 29-year-old has released her own calendar. She recently spoke to the New York Post about her Western-themed calendar:

"I've always wanted to do a calendar for the longest time because I come from a calendar family. It's always something I looked forward to."

Paige Spiranac recently shared a sneak peak of the calendar on social media to announce it being published. She also gave her fans a little insight into how it came to be. Interestingly, she revealed that she herself had her hair and make-up done while the pictures were shot by her mother. She wrote:

"Calendar is now available to buy! This was a very special project for me. I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us. Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it!"

While the calendar is now up for purchase, Spiranac doesn't think that her family would put it up. She joked about this with the New York Post:

"I don't know if my family is going to hang this calendar up but we will see."

Why did Paige Spiranac leave golf?

A question that would surely swirl in anyone's mind after reading about Paige Spiranac is why she left professional golf. Spiranac has been vocal about the issues surrounding the sport.

May it be criticizing the changes in the PGA Tour amid its civil war with LIV Golf, or suggesting a gender-equal golfing event, Spiranac has time and again shown her sensibility and knowledge of golf.

She was only 23-years-old when she quit golf. It was very surprising since golfers usually have a longer shelf life compared to other athletes. So, it is obvious for anyone to wonder why exactly she left the sport.

According to Paige Spiranac, she couldn't deal with the stress and pressure that came with professional golf. She also clarified that she now plays golf for fun and has actually seen her game improve without the stress of competition. She has often joked about having a bad professional game.

However, leaving a sport one loves is never easy and it definitely wasn't for Spiranac either. She opened up about the same:

"It was really hard to just realise that that maybe playing golf professionally just wasn't for me because I was not happy at all and this is a much better path for me. But I had to give that up and I sacrificed so much in my life for golf and it was hard to say the least and I still feel like a failure because I didn't fully make it."

Although Spiranac may be physically away from the greens, she is still a part of the golf world. Her opinions on the game and the surrounding issues are always appreciated. She has now also found her niche and has been entertaining her fans with her content creation.

And now, Paige Spiranac has also released her first ever calendar.

