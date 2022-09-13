Who is Rachel Stuhlmann, tennis influencer seeking inspiration from Paige Spiranac?

Paige Spiranac is better known as an influencer and not a golfer. She is the most famous golfer on social media, despite being a non-pro. Having established herself as the premier female golf content creator, Spiranac has fans worldwide.

Spiranac was recently named the 'World's s*xiest woman' by Maxim. Ever since the announcement, her 3.6 million-strong Instagram has been buzzing all the more. The golfer-turned-influencer found her space online, and a few athletes are now following her route to fame and fandom. Rachel Stuhlmann is among the young athletes who wish to become the next Paige Spiranac.

Who is Rachel Stuhlmann?

Rachel Stuhlmann is a former tennis player who played for the Missouri Tigers. Having earned an NCAA national ranking of 77, she called quits on the sport to pursue other interests. The 26-year-old, who began playing tennis at a young age, is now an influencer. The St. Louis native is also a personal trainer and tennis coach.

Despite being a star player for the University of Missouri from 2010-'14, Rachel Stuhlmann began a career in journalism. She currently works for a tennis platform called Top Court as a blogger and a global events and media manager. Stuhlmann has also spearheaded the production of a tennis show called "The Toss Up."

Stuhlmann has set her views straight. In a recent interview, she revealed her wish to establish herself as a top tennis influencer. Stuhlmann said that she hopes to be the Paige Spiranac of tennis.

Much like Paige Spiranac, Stuhlmann's outfits have already become a talking point as she made heads turn in a fiery red tennis outfit that featured a pleated mini skirt and a plunging crop top this year's US Open. Following the path of Spiranac, Stuhlmann is now on a mission to prove that tennis can be s*xy.

The Paige Spiranac of tennis

Rachel Stuhlmann has 'No. 1 tennis influencer' mentioned in her social media accounts' bio. Stuhlmann is a top tennis influencer and media personality, as she has around 160,000 followers on Instagram and about 25,000 on Twitter. She has already bagged several brand partnerships with companies, including Bodyarmor, Topgolf, and DraftKings.

Stuhlmann wants to be the next Paige Spiranac, and she is on the right path. Her follower count keeps growing daily, and she is a buzz in the media. Most recently, Stuhlmann opened up about her approach. She revealed her vision and added that she wished to grow the sport.

Speaking to the New York Post in an interview, Rachel Stuhlmann said:

“I want to bring attention to this sport in a positive way. It’s funny because there are a lot of girls kind of like me in golf, but there’s nothing really intense in tennis. And I’m like, ‘you know, you can be yourself, you can look a certain way and still be fun around this sport.'”

Stuhlmann added that she began focusing on becoming a tennis influencer three years ago and has worked on it ever since. The young content creator said that she enjoyed doing photoshoots and working on tennis-related content.

She added:

“I know that what I’m doing is good for the game and I’m just going to keep being myself and keep trying to make the game more mainstream and relatable — be unapologetic… I feel like I’m in the game that has always been super traditional, so I was a little bit scared to really be myself at first.”

Stuhlmann, who also enjoys a noticeable following on TikTok, revealed that she looked up to Paige Spiranac and her journey. The former tennis player also pondered the idea of a potential collaboration with the golfer-turned-influencer. She stated:

“I really like what she does in golf and so that’s what I’m trying to do in tennis. I feel like I’ve been inspired for a while by Paige Spiranac… I respect her so much for what she’s done for the game. And I know that we have a lot of mutual friends. Someone told me that she wants to play tennis. I want to play golf... Paige does her thing with golf and she’s a great person to seek inspiration from, but there’s nothing like it in tennis. And so, I just feel like for me, I would love to keep bringing attention to all the different tournaments I want to travel to.”

Stuhlmann, a Missouri native, said she loved dressing up and watching tennis. She is currently a local celebrity and has begun drawing attention worldwide, thanks to her exciting social media feed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht