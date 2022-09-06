"It was really liberating to be myself" - Paige Spiranac on how being on a swimsuit cover helped her regain confidence

Paige Spiranac is one of the most popular figures in golf at the moment. The golfer-turned-influencer has taken social media by storm in the past few years. Spiranac, who also began modeling after quitting professional golf, was recently named the World's S*xiest Woman by Maxim.

Spiranac is now a model, influencer, and podcast host. She has established herself through social media. However, she wasn’t always confident about her path. Spiranac is often on the receiving end of criticism for her looks and clothing. According to Spiranac, she had lost confidence in herself due to the amount of criticism she received.

However, the athlete bounced back. Paige Spiranac once revealed that she first tasted the height of modeling back in 2018. Spiranac had only begun to gain social media recognition when she was called by Sports Illustrated magazine for a photoshoot. The former pro-golfer was selected as a swimsuit design model and she took it without a second thought.

In an interview with the magazine, Spiranac revealed that the photoshoot helped her regain her confidence. According to the influencer, modeling in swimsuits allowed her to become more confident in her s*xuality. Spiranac even stated that being filmed in different looks helped her overcome fears. She said it was "liberating" to not feel inferior during the photoshoot.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Paige Spiranac said:

“I finally took back what is mine. I took back my body, I took back my s*xuality and 'Do you want to see s*xy? I'm gonna do s*xy and I'm gonna do it my way… It was really liberating to be myself and not feel that I'm less than another or less than a person or that I haven't achieved anything or that I'm a b*tch or whether my parents hate me or all that stuff that people call me every day and really embrace that s*xy side and be confident and love who I am and love the skin I’m in.”

Spiranac called the process of modeling “very powerful” and slammed the people criticizing her for the same. The influencer explored the backlash she faced for wearing the clothes she liked on the golf pitch. The social media star ended the interview by stating that her haters could never take away the confidence she gained from the photoshoot.

The 29-year-old added:

"If you like it great, if you don't like it that's your problem, but you'll never take the fact that I'm a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and I'm going to have this for the rest of my life.”

It's safe to say that Paige Spiranac really meant it when she said her confidence couldn’t be toppled. Since the SI photoshoot, Spiranac has continually worked on social media and is now one of the most popular names in the sports world. With over 3.6 million followers on Instagram, she is the most followed golfer in the world.

Paige Spiranac’s net worth explored

Having made an early exit from pro-golfing, Paige Spiranac began making golf-based content on social media. She is well-known for her eye-catching photographs as well as her podcast. She has a reported net worth of over $3 million, which continues to grow.

Spiranac is not the wealthiest influencer out there, but she has one of the fastest-growing accounts. According to reports, the influencer charges around $15,000 for a sponsored post on her social media. She is a sponsor for many companies and continues to earn major sums from her towel business.

