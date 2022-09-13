"Can do like a mixed alternate shot" - Paige Spiranac proposes a wild idea to change golf 

Paige Spiranac is one of the popular voices in golf. Spiranac has often spoken about 'changing' the sport as one of the most followed golf personalities. The golfer-turned-influencer recently came up with the idea for a new golf format that would decrease the sport to be more inclusive.

Spiranac has criticized golf for being a 'male-dominated sport' in the past. Having established herself as a bold personality, Spiranac has spoken against the male-female disparity on several occasions. She has also expressed her desire to create a change. Now, she has come up with one such idea: to see male and female golfers together on the pitch without discrimination during events.

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac

Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here- apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/… Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! The Spiranac Scramble is a GO! Download the @xgolfamerica app to register for a chance to play a round of golf with me! Link here-apps.apple.com/us/app/x-golf/…Contest begins Sept. 1-18 with the finals Sept. 20-24. Good luck! https://t.co/FKtavlgVY9

Paige Spiranac proposes a gender-equal event

Apart from being a model and an influencer, Paige Spiranac also runs a podcast. In a recent episode of her Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast, Spiranac proposed a new golf event format where men and women could play alongside. Explaining her idea, the influencer said the two genders competing together would interest more fans.

According to Spiranac, the new golf event should have six male and six female golfers competing head-to-head in teams. She said that the event could be held in a tournament format. Furthermore, she added that players from LIV Golf and the PGA Tour could be put against one another for increased viewership.

Explaining her new format idea, Spiranac said that it promotes gender equality. She reiterated that golf has been lacking equality for ages and said that her idea was perfect for the sport's betterment. She called the Aramco golf event similar to LIV Golf and said that her idea could be promoted as such.

Speaking on her podcast, Paige Spiranac said that she was serious about the idea. She also went on to name players she thought would fit into the new format of the sport. Spiranac said:

“They have these Aramco events. So, it’s basically it’s funded by the same people. It’s the same thing… Alison Lee is one of them. Lindsey Weaver, Amy Bolden. I mean, it’s a good crew of women. That’d be fire. If you get them together and do like a team event then you can do like a mixed alternate shot.”

Paige Spiranac's wish to 'change' golf

Notably, this isn't the first time Paige Spiranac has called out gender inequality in golf. Having been on the receiving end of cyberbullying for an extended period, Spiranac has said that she has it tough as she is a woman in the sport. Despite being named the 'World's S*xiest Woman' by Maxim, Spiranac continues to be targeted for her looks and clothing by the public.

Once, while speaking in an interview with The Guardian in 2018, Spiranac slammed all the criticism she received over her clothes. The influencer lashed out and said she was ready to change the sport in favor of women.

Spiranac accused golf's regulators of being 'non-progressive.' She stated that people only had a problem with it because she was a woman. The then 24-year-old claimed she would work to ensure a safe and secure environment for herself and other female golfers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht