“You do have to have a good sense of humor” – When Paige Spiranac told players how to deal with comments others make on their game

Paige Spiranac is better known as a golf model/influencer. However, she is more than that. Before she became an established social media influencer with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Spiranac was a pro golfer with a promising career.

Spiranac sprung onto the senior golf scene on the back of a noticeable junior career. She qualified for the Junior PGA Championship four times but fell short of making it into the senior LPGA Tour championships. She quit pro-golfing and began making golf-based content on social media. Spiranac is now the most followed personality in the golf world.

Spiranac shot to fame with the Playing A Round podcast. She also made golf course walkthroughs and tutorial videos on YouTube. However, her podcast receives the most clicks.

In the podcast, Spiranac gives her opinion and views on the various developments in the golf world. She also comments on multiple players and their games on the podcast.

While her podcast has a large following, Paige Spiranac is often criticized for the same. The former pro-golfer has often mentioned how people slam her for giving opinions about other golfers and their games.

According to her, many people don't consider her qualified enough to comment on others. However, Spiranac pays little to less attention to them. The 29-year-old, an ambassador for organizations fighting cyber-bullying, said that golfers must be ready to take criticism on their game.

Speaking about sharing her views on golfers on social media and the Playing a Round with Paige Renee podcast, Spiranac said that the athletes must "have a sense of humor."

Mentioning that her comments are not "bullying," Spiranac said that the players must laugh things off. She also mentioned that it was hard for her to comment on other players due to the amount of criticism she has received in the past.

Paige Spiranac, while speaking on Golf Digest's Be Right podcast, said:

“It was hard because now I want to have a 'hot take', but sometimes it comes at the expense of someone else, and not in a way that's bullying. Now I'm Tweeting stuff about players, and it's funny, but I would get so upset about that before [if it were me], but it's not really bullying. I was just soft. I was a huge baby. You do have to have a good sense of humor, you have to be able to laugh things off”.

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac is now the most followed golfer on Instagram. She also averages around 300k to a million viewers for videos on her YouTube channel. Spiranac is currently one of the strongest voices in the sport, despite being a non-professional.

Paige Spiranac on dealing with 'haters' online

Paige Spiranac claims that she is mainly unaffected by the criticism she faces. However, she has revealed that some comments do get to her and force her to react. Speaking about dealing with 'hate' comments online, Spiranac said it is best to ignore them.

Speaking in a Q&A session on her YouTube channel, Spiranac said she laughs off the comments and doesn't pay attention. Furthermore, the Colorado native also added that the harsh comments are often from "trolls" trying to get her attention. Despite the criticism she receives, it is safe to say that Spiranac has found her space online.

