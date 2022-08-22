"It diminishes all the blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into playing” – Paige Spiranac on people’s harsh comments on her golf career

Golfer Paige Spiranac is more popular as a premier female golf model/influencer. She is now an established social media influencer with more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram.

However, not too many people are aware of Spiranac's promising career in the game before she quit professional golf. The former golfer began her journey as a content creator and found fame there.

Spiranac’s golf-based content, including her “Playing A Round” podcast, and golf course walkthroughs, has been lauded by many. Many even follow her for the golf shot tutorial videos she shares. However, Spiranac is also often criticized for the same.

Following a good junior career, Paige Spiranac sprung onto the senior golf scene. She qualified for the Junior PGA Championship four times and went on to play in the US Girls’ Junior Amateur thrice. She was looked upon as a golf prodigy during her early days.

However, Spiranac fell short of the potential while on her journey to senior golfing. Eventually, she quit pro-golfing to focus fully on content creation on social media.

Paige Spiranac is "more than happy" with her accomplishments

After this, Spiranac’s following on social media grew and her golf-based content found a larger audience. Meanwhile, many have come forward criticizing the former player for her lack of experience in making golf tutorial videos.

Speaking about this, Spiranac revealed that she has accomplished enough in the past. She stated that it was frustrating to watch people diminish the efforts she had put into the game.

In a YouTube video, Paige Spiranac spoke up about the harsh comments she receives on her social media page. She said:

“I didn’t want to talk about it because I felt that.. no matter how much I have accomplished and what I have done in my playing career, it’s never going to be good enough and there’s always going to be haters. But at the same time I see so many comments saying that I am unqualified to teach and I am not a serious golfer and I never put in the time or effort… It diminishes all the blood, sweat and tears I’ve put into playing this crazy frustrating game for a long time.”

In the video, Paige Spiranac went on to talk about her short career and said that she was more than happy with her accomplishments. The golfer-turned-influencer added:

“I’ve accomplished a lot but I also didn’t have a spectacular career. I am aware of that but I don’t want to feel ashamed of what I’ve accomplished and downplay it because I think people will be surprised with my playing career.”

Paige Spiranac on a possible return to pro golfing

Paige Spiranac has found her space on the internet and is now a social media influencer and model. Her fans are more than happy with the content she makes online. However, Spiranac still believes that she could return to pro-golfing if she wanted to.

In a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, Spiranac once pondered the idea of her competing again. Addressing the thought, Paige said that she quit the sport due to mental pressure.

She said that it was possible for her to “definitely go back” but she wouldn’t and added:

“I think I could definitely go back and play professionally if I really wanted to. For me it was never physical ability, it was always mental. I mentally didn’t just have it and never believed in myself. But my game has always been there and I think its gotten better now that I just play for fun,” Spiranac said in the video.

It is pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac was recently named the Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman. The golfer-turned-Instagram model holds a reported net worth of over $3 million. With a fast-growing follower count across platforms, Spiranac has found her space online.

