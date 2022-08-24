"I think I broke IG lol" - When Paige Spiranac revealed her reaction to being named the 'sexiest woman alive'

Paige Spiranac is not a professional golfer, but she is the most popular golfer on social media. Having started as the premier female golf content creator, Spiranac found her fanbase on social media. Recently, the influencer was named the "world's sexiest woman."

Spiranac has over 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Having quit professional golfing early in her career, Spiranac found her calling on social media. The former pro athlete mixed two of her best skillsets and began making videos centered around golf. She is currently the most popular golf figure on Instagram, above Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The golfer-turned-influencer is also a model. It is no secret that Spiranac is often on the receiving end of criticism for her Instagram posts. While many are fans of her aesthetic portraits, others complain they are "provocative." Either way, Spiranac's pictures are viral, and her stunning looks are often the reason.

Paige Spiranac, the "sexiest woman alive"

In June, Paige Spiranac was awarded the title of the world's "sexiest woman alive" by Maxim. The influencer was also featured on the cover of Maxim's Hot 100 issue. Following this, Spiranac revealed that she was in "disbelief" of being handed the title. The crown of Maxim Hot 100 leader catalyzed her already-successful career as the world's favorite golf influencer.

Speaking in an Instagram AMA, Paige Spiranac revealed that her career has been on the high side ever since the Maxim award:

“I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible.”

She went on to post pictures of the photoshoot on Instagram. She also revealed how she reacted while receiving the honor.

“I think I broke IG lol I went to check my post and it was gone so let’s try this again! I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by @maximmag this year! When I got the I kept asking them, ‘are you sure?’ because I was truly in disbelief."

She wrote on her Instagram story:

“I just want to take the time to thank you guys for all the love and support you give me daily…. I’m proud of how resilient I am, especially in my career."

Spiranac never planned her career as an influencer

Paige Spiranac is arguably the best social media ambassador in golf out there. However, it was never her Plan A. Speaking to Maxim after featuring on the magazine's cover, Spiranac revealed that her college self wouldn't even have imagined her current career.

Spiranac, who sprung onto the golf scene as a teenager, said she wished to play golf at a higher level. However, the 29-year-old added that she wouldn't trade her current success for anything in the world.

It's pertinent to note that Paige Spiranac first shot to fame with her Playing A Round podcast. The ex-golfer is now a podcast host, model, and corporate endorser, with a reported net worth of over $3 million.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht