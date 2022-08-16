“All I need to do is play and that’s what I am doing” – Paige Spiranac on a possible return to pro golfing

Paige Spiranac is now better known as a social media influencer. With over 3.5 million followers on social media, Spiranac has established herself as a content creator. However, not many credit the fact that she was a prominent golfer with potential.

Spiranac quit pro-golfing early in her career. The former golfer ventured into the world of content creation and stood out as the premier female golf model/influencer. However, it is pertinent to note that she is still only 29 years old. The social media celebrity could easily get back to pro-golfing if she wished to.

While not many are awaiting her return to pro-golfing, Paige Spiranac once entertained a question about the same.

During a Q&A session, she did on her YouTube channel, Spiranac pondered the idea of her getting back into competitions. Speaking about the possibility, the former golfer said that she could “definitely go back” if she wanted to. However, the influencer went on to say that she would not prefer to as she originally quit due to mental pressure.

Opening up on her YouTube video, Paige Spiranac said:

“I think I could definitely go back and play professionally if I really wanted to. For me it was never physical ability, it was always mental. I mentally didn’t just have it and never believed in myself. But my game has always been there and I think its gotten better now that I just play for fun.”

Spiranac went on to add that she didn’t enjoy practicing and just wanted to play.

“I go out and play all the time and never practice. Practicing hurt me, all I need to do is play and that’s what I am doing and I think that’s why my game is even better than when I was playing pro.”

It is pertinent to note that pressure is a part of any sport. As Spiranac mentioned in her video, several other golfers have also spoken about professional tournaments as pressurizing. While Spiranac quit playing pro, she continues to remain a significant name in the world of golfing thanks to her golf-related content creation.

Notably, Paige Spiranac qualified for the Junior PGA Championship four times during her early days. Having played in the US Girls’ Junior Amateur three times, Spiranac was looked upon by many as a golf prodigy. However, Spiranac fell short of expectations and struggled in the big leagues. She failed to make the LPGA Tour, which eventually took a toll on her career.

Paige Spiranac’s life right now

From being a promising young golfer to becoming one of the most popular names online, Paige Spiranac has made a huge leap. She shot to fame with her “Playing A Round” podcast, and her social media presence. The former golfer also pulled moves like selling golf towels for the Masters, which made headlines.

The former pro-golfer enjoys a large following for the aesthetic pictures she posts online. Spiranac has also been on the receiving end of criticism, as her posts are often tagged as "provocative." Notably, Spiranac also received the Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman title. This has further shot up her following as an online model.

The former golfer holds a reported net worth of over $3 million. According to reports, Spiranac earns over $14,000 for each sponsored post on Instagram. With a fast-growing follower count across social media platforms, Spiranac’s income from sponsorships and modeling gigs is bound to increase in the future.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi