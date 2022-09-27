“Enjoy this picture in the meantime” – Paige Spiranac teases her photo calendar bound to come out this year

Paige Spiranac is popularly known as an influencer. The golfer-turned-content creator has established herself as a social media personality that has overshadowed her brief golf career. However, Spiranac, along with her 3.6 million Instagram followers, doesn’t seem to mind.

Spiranac quit professional golf at a young age and turned her attention to social media. She became an online sensation as her pictures went viral. She soon spread her forte and began modeling as well.

She was recently named the World's Sexiest Woman by Maxim, which seems to have slingshot her modeling career to greater heights. So much so that she is coming out with a photo calendar for her fans.

New pod episode with @Dan_Regester. So much shit talking took place. We discussed my first pitch, the body shaming, NFL, President's Cup, Bryson being a hero, the bit, and so much more!

Paige Spiranac gives a sneak peek of her calendar

Paige Spiranac recently surprised many as she revealed that a photo calendar will be coming out soon. The influencer-cum-podcast host made the announcement on Twitter. The former golfer was replying to a query from a fan when she revealed her plans to drop the calendar.

A fan took to their Twitter account to ask Paige Spiranac if she would launch her calendar.

The user tweeted:

“Paige — Any chance that you will be coming out with your own photo calendar (wall and desktop versions) in the near future?? Perhaps in time for Christmas?”

Spiranac was quick to react as she retweeted it and announced the big surprise. She stated that she will be launching her own calendar this year. Moreover, she made the announcement by sharing a photo of her which 'didn't make the cut’ for the final calendar.

Sharing a photo of herself in a beige bodysuit with high boots, Spiranac wrote:

“Yes, calendar is dropping this year, enjoy this picture in the meantime. This one didn’t make the cut.”

A fan asked if she would be coming out with her own photo calendar (wall and desktop versions) in the near future, perhaps in time for Christmas. Spiranac replied: "Yes calendar is dropping this year. Enjoy this picture in the meantime. This one didn't make the cut."

The 29-year-old influencer made headlines again with the revelation on Twitter. It is pertinent to note that this will be the first time Spiranac will release a calendar of her own, as top-rated models do.

Earlier, the former golfer had surprised many when she featured on the cover of the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. This garnered a lot of criticism as well. Much like most of her posts, the calendar announcement has also gained mixed reactions from social media users.

Paige Spiranac on being on a swimsuit cover

Fans of Piage Spiranac will know that her featuring on the photo calendar is not a long shot. She herself once revealed that she loved modeling despite the criticism she faced. Speaking in an interview with Sports Illustrated after featuring in its swimsuit edition, Spiranac revealed that the photoshoot helped her regain her confidence.

According to the influencer, modeling in swimsuits felt ‘liberating’.

Paige Spiranac said:

“I finally took back what is mine. I took back my body, I took back my sexuality and 'Do you want to see s*xy? I'm gonna do s*xy and I'm gonna do it my way…

"It was really liberating to be myself and not feel that I'm less than another or less than a person or that I haven't achieved anything or that I'm a b*tch or whether my parents hate me or all that stuff that people call me every day and really embrace that s*xy side and be confident and love who I am and love the skin I’m in.”

Spiranac dubbed the process “very powerful” hinting at a possible return to swimsuit modeling in the future.

