Cam Smith takes home $4,000,000 after winning LIV Bedminster, full individual prize money payout explored

Australian Cam Smith won his third LIV Golf circuit tournament and second of the current season on Sunday. With the addition of four million in prize money, he is having one of the most lucrative seasons in the league backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

Cam Smith showed up in brutal sporting form at LIV Golf Bedminster and led the table from start to finish. In the end, he took the title with a seven-stroke lead over Anirban Lahiri.

Smith's earnings during the 2023 LIV Golf circuit season now total more than $14 million. To this must be added what he made in the team competition.

After winning the LIV Golf Bedminster, Cam Smith takes the first position in the individual rankings this season, which until now was held by Talor Gooch.

Four other players surpassed $1 million in earnings for their performance at LIV Golf Bedminster: Anirban Lahiri (runner-up, $2.25 million) as well as Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed, and Dean Burmester (T3, $1.1 million).

Joaquin Niemann had his best placement of the current season at LIV Golf Bedminster. This presented him with his most lucrative prize money of the year - $570,000.

Cam Smith final payout and more

Below is the final payout of Cam Smith and the rest of the players at the conclusion of LIV Golf Bedminster:

1: Cameron Smith $4 million

2. Anirban Lahiri $2,250,000

T3. Abraham Ancer, Patrick Reed, Dean Burmester: $1,100,000

6. Branden Grace: $700,000

T7. Joaquin Niemann, Marc Leishman: $570,000

T9. Charles Howell III, Phil Mickelson: $437,500

T11. Talor Gooch, Dustin Johnson, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Na: $335,000

T18. Bryson DeChambeau, Harold Varner III, Mito Pereira, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Jason Kokrak, Bubba Watson: $240,000

T25. Thomas Pieters, James Piot: $202,500

T27. Jediah Morgan, Bernd Wiesberger, David Puig: $190,000

T30. Matt Jones, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia: $175,000

T33. Sihwan Kim, Louis Oosthuizen, Peter Uihlein, Laurie Canter, Henrik Stenson: $155,500

T38. Brooks Koepka, Sebastian Munoz, Sam Vincent, Ian Poulter: $141,250

42. Matthew Wolff: $135,000

T43. Pat Perez, Eugenio Chacarra: $131,250

45. Chase Koepka: $127,500

46. Danny Lee: $125,000

47. Martin Kaymer: $122,500

48. Lee Westwood: $120,000