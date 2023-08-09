Where is LIV Golf Bedminster being held? All you need to know about the venue

The LIV Golf League is set to host its 11th event of the 2023 season which commences on August 11-13. The event will be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Trump National Golf Club is built on a 520-acre property around 40 miles away from New York City in Somerset County. The golf club is owned by former US President Donald Trump's 'The Trump Organization'.

Established in 2004, it is a 36-hole golf course with a length of 7,511 yards. The greens consist of A-4 Bentgrass and the fairways consist of L-93 Bentgrass.

All other details of Trump National Golf Club, where the LIV Golf Bedminster is being held

It was in 2002 when Donald Trump bought a 520-acre property, previously known as Lamington Farm, for less than $35 million. Later on, he hired Tom Fazio and Tom Fazio II to design a 36-hole golf course, which finally started in 2004.

Later on, in 2009, the Trump National Golf Club hosted its first significant golf event, the US Junior Amateur Championship. In the same year, it also hosted the US Girls’ Junior Championship.

It was in 2017 when the venue hosted its first major golf event, the US Women's Open. It even got a chance to host the PGA Championship in 2022. But, in 2021, when Donald Trump was accused of supporting the United States Capitol storming, the PGA of America stripped the tournament out of the course.

The Trump National Golf Club also hosted the wedding of Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's daughter, in October 2009.

Trump applied to build a family cemetery and a classical mausoleum at the estate and he received the approval in 2015. He even wishes to be buried at the Bedminster golf course.

As per reports, his wife, Ivana Trump was buried at the family cemetery on July 20, 2022.

Last year, the course hosted the third-ever event of the newly launched league, in the presence of former US President Donald Trump. And now, in 2023, the league is back at the venue to conduct the eleventh event of their second season.

As mentioned earlier, the LIV Golf Bedminster season will be played at the Trump National Golf Club and will follow a 54-hole format.

Who won the LIV Golf Bedminster in 2022?

Last year, when the Breakaway series was at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, it was Henrick Stenson who secured his first win in the league and took home the massive paycheck of $4 million. He defeated tied runner-ups Dustin Johnson and Matthew Wolff by a margin of two strokes.

The 2023 season's LIV Golf Bedminster will start on August 11 and the field includes Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, and others.