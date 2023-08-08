“Only a golfer would understand how big a deal it is”: Bryson DeChambeau reaps praise from former US President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump praised Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the LIV Golf Greenbrier. DeChambeau won with a record breaking round, which Trump called "big a deal."

This statement about DeChambeau was made by Donald Trump on the social network TRUTH Social. He took the opportunity to give DeChambeau a knickname, golf-style; "Mr. 58."

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF GOLFER —Donald Trump takes to Truth Social to celebrate Bryson DeChambeau’s 58 at The Greenbrier. Looking ahead to this week’s tournament at Bedminster, the former President said “big galleries of fans, including me, will follow.” 🗣️ #GREAT GOLFER —Donald Trump takes to Truth Social to celebrate Bryson DeChambeau’s 58 at The Greenbrier. Looking ahead to this week’s tournament at Bedminster, the former President said “big galleries of fans, including me, will follow.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/3kxGpJBn8N

Trump said via TRUTH Social:

"Congratulations to great golfer Bryson DeChambeau on shooting the lowest round of golf ever shot in a tournament (58) at Greenbrier, in the incredible State of West Virginia. Only a golfer would understand how big a deal that is. Like those few golfers before him that shot 59's, he will forever be known as 'MR. 58.'”

He added:

"WOW!!! Bryson is now at TRUMP NATIONAL, BEDMINSTER, getting ready for the LIV Tournament this weekend. Big galleries of fans, including me, will follow."

TRUTH Social is a social network developed by Trump Media & Technollogy Group. It aims to be an alternative to other social networks with a greater international presence, such as Twitter and Facebook. Data on its reach is uncertain, as figures vary widely, depending on the source.

Other reactions to Bryson DeChambeau's record breaking round

Bryson DeChambeau's performance at the LIV Golf Greenbrier was remarkable. Not only did he win, but he charted a path from an almost poor first round to a course and course record-breaking third day. Not before playing another phenomenal round of 61 strokes on Saturday.

But, logically, that round of 12-under 58 has been the one that has garnered the most attention. Besides Donald Trump, personalities associated with golf have reacted to it from all over the world.

Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga No matter who or where you are playing, 58 on a Sunday to win is an incredible accomplishment! Congrats @b_dechambeau on your win today at the Greenbrier.

Perhaps the voice of greatest impact (currently) that has been expressed within the world of golf has been that of Jon Rahm. The Spaniard had no qualms in congratulating DeChambeau.

He wrote on Twitter:

"No matter who or where you are playing, 58 on a Sunday to win is an incredible accomplishment! Congrats @b_dechambeau on your win today at the Greenbrier."

Another who immediately took to the networks to highlight what Dechambeau has done was Paige Spiranac.

She tweeted:

"Bryson Dechambeau just shot a 58. That’s insane. People don’t even shoot that during 4 man scrambles with mulligans."

Bryson de Chambeau's tour partner, Phil Mickelson, also congratulated the Greenbrier champion. He jokingly stated:

"Incredible round by Bryson. 58. What a weekend and win for him. He stole my jump though. Not cool. Proud of his resolve after Cameron and I gave him a thumping Wednesday."

Bryson DeChambeau earned his first career win on the LIV Golf circuit this weekend in an individual tournament. In the team section, the Crushers GC, which he captains, finished second behind Torque GC.