LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger: Donald Trump's prediction comes true

In a shock announcement, the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour have announced a merger. The two tours along with the European Tour have announced that they will be merging to form a larger golf entity.

Donald Trump, a supporter of the LIV Series, had made this very prediction a year ago and his prediction seems to have come true.

Trump had said last year that those who remain loyal to the PGA Tour would pay a huge price when the merger with LIV Golf were to come. The money that LIV Golfers earned when they joined the Series would no longer be available post the merger and Trump said that it would be a big mistake.

Needless to say, it has now happened. PGAT golfers are stunned, to say the least. It is reported that PGA pros did not know about the merger and are of course quite unhappy with the same.

Donald Trump's prediction comes true, LIV Golf-PGA Tour merger sends shock waves through the golf world

At that time everyone seemed to have dismissed Trump's prediction, especially at a time when he was banned from the social media platform. Turns out, he made the most accurate prediction over any golf analyst in the field. Trump has hosted several LIV Golf events on his golf courses and has even played with the Series.

According to a joint statement released by the Tours, the merger aims to undertake initiatives in golf and provide fans with fresh, entertaining golf:

“The parties have signed an agreement that combines PIF’s golf-related commercial businesses and rights (including LIV Golf) with the commercial businesses and rights of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour into a new, collectively owned, for-profit entity.”

The LIV Golf Series, which is backed by the Saudi PIF fund, has faced an uphill battle ever since its inception. With a pending antitrust lawsuit against the PGAT, the Series was criticized by many. However, with the new merger, the lawsuit will no longer be viable.

Along with that, all members will now get a fair chance to apply for the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour for the 2024 Season.

