LIV Golf Bedminster: Schedule, top players, prize money and more

LIV Golf Bedminster is a recurring event on the rebel tour's schedule. This will be the second consecutive year they will be playing here and it should be a very exciting time for the league.

The event has a cumulative prize purse of $25 million, which is bigger than any PGA Tour event. Here's how it breaks down:

1st $4,000,000

2nd $2,125,000

3rd $1,500,000

4th $1,050,000

5th $975,000

6th $800,000

7th $675,000

8th $625,000

9th $580,000

10th $560,000

11th $540,000

12th $450,000

13th $360,000

14th $270,000

15th $250,000

16th $240,000

17th $232,000

18th $226,000

19th $220,000

20th $200,000

21st $180,000

22nd $172,000

23rd $170,000

24th $168,000

25th $166,000

26th $164,000

27th $162,000

28th $160,000

29th $158,000

30th $156,000

31st $154,000

32nd $152,000

33rd $150,000

34th $148,000

35th $146,000

36th $144,000

37th $142,000

38th $140,000

39th $138,000

40th $136,000

41st $134,000

42nd $132,000

43rd $130,000

44th $128,000

45th $126,000

46th $124,000

47th $122,000

48th $120,000

For teams, this is how the money breaks down:

1st $3,000,000

2nd $1,500,000

3rd $500,000

The competition will be held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. It will begin on August 11 and end on August 13. Most of the standard LIV field will be playing, including:

Phil Mickelson

Cameron Smith

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Henrik Stenson

Dustin Johnson

DeChambeau is the hot favorite to win the LIV Golf Bedminster. He is in excellent form after winning last week by shooting an otherworldly 58. The star golfer is a contender to make it to the US Ryder Cup team, and another strong performance would make it difficult for Zach Johnson to ignore him.

Henrik Stenson is the defending champion at this event and will look to defend his crown. Everyone will be at the best of their abilities since there's a stunning $4 million waiting for whoever wins.

Here are the current betting odds on LIV Golf Bedminster via Covers:

Cameron Smith +800

Bryson DeChambeau +1,000

Brooks Koepka +1,200

Talor Gooch +1,400

Dustin Johnson +1,400

Mito Pereira +1,600

Sergio Garcia +2,000

Harold Varner III +2,000

Joaquin Niemann +2,200

Cameron Tringale +2,500

Bryson DeChambeau in rare form for LIV Golf

LIV Golf has a lot of talented golfers, as they've proven at the majors this year, with a win and a couple of T2 finishes. Bryson DeChambeau is in the best form of his life right now, which reiterates the point well.

Bryson DeChambeau for LIV Golf

DeChambeau was in awe of his most recent LIV appearance. He said via Fox News:

"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career. It’s beyond words. I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."