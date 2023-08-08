LIV Golf Bedminster: Schedule, top players, prize money and more

LIV Golf Bedminster is a recurring event on the rebel tour's schedule. This will be the second consecutive year they will be playing here and it should be a very exciting time for the league.
The event has a cumulative prize purse of $25 million, which is bigger than any PGA Tour event. Here's how it breaks down:
- 1st $4,000,000
- 2nd $2,125,000
- 3rd $1,500,000
- 4th $1,050,000
- 5th $975,000
- 6th $800,000
- 7th $675,000
- 8th $625,000
- 9th $580,000
- 10th $560,000
- 11th $540,000
- 12th $450,000
- 13th $360,000
- 14th $270,000
- 15th $250,000
- 16th $240,000
- 17th $232,000
- 18th $226,000
- 19th $220,000
- 20th $200,000
- 21st $180,000
- 22nd $172,000
- 23rd $170,000
- 24th $168,000
- 25th $166,000
- 26th $164,000
- 27th $162,000
- 28th $160,000
- 29th $158,000
- 30th $156,000
- 31st $154,000
- 32nd $152,000
- 33rd $150,000
- 34th $148,000
- 35th $146,000
- 36th $144,000
- 37th $142,000
- 38th $140,000
- 39th $138,000
- 40th $136,000
- 41st $134,000
- 42nd $132,000
- 43rd $130,000
- 44th $128,000
- 45th $126,000
- 46th $124,000
- 47th $122,000
- 48th $120,000
For teams, this is how the money breaks down:
- 1st $3,000,000
- 2nd $1,500,000
- 3rd $500,000
The competition will be held at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. It will begin on August 11 and end on August 13. Most of the standard LIV field will be playing, including:
- Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Smith
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Brooks Koepka
- Henrik Stenson
- Dustin Johnson
DeChambeau is the hot favorite to win the LIV Golf Bedminster. He is in excellent form after winning last week by shooting an otherworldly 58. The star golfer is a contender to make it to the US Ryder Cup team, and another strong performance would make it difficult for Zach Johnson to ignore him.
Henrik Stenson is the defending champion at this event and will look to defend his crown. Everyone will be at the best of their abilities since there's a stunning $4 million waiting for whoever wins.
Here are the current betting odds on LIV Golf Bedminster via Covers:
- Cameron Smith +800
- Bryson DeChambeau +1,000
- Brooks Koepka +1,200
- Talor Gooch +1,400
- Dustin Johnson +1,400
- Mito Pereira +1,600
- Sergio Garcia +2,000
- Harold Varner III +2,000
- Joaquin Niemann +2,200
- Cameron Tringale +2,500
Bryson DeChambeau in rare form for LIV Golf
LIV Golf has a lot of talented golfers, as they've proven at the majors this year, with a win and a couple of T2 finishes. Bryson DeChambeau is in the best form of his life right now, which reiterates the point well.
DeChambeau was in awe of his most recent LIV appearance. He said via Fox News:
"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career. It’s beyond words. I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn’t know when. ... Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."