Cameron Smith calls for legendary Australian event to be the "fifth major"

Following Cameron Smith's statements regarding the format of the prestigious Australian Open, the tournament has decided to change its format to two separate men's and women's events as opposed to its traditional mixed format. The LIV Golf star was pleased to hear the news and envisions a bright future for the tournament.

In an interview with the Australian Golf Digest, Smith claimed that the tournament should be held in Melbourne to attract a better field. The Australian native wishes to see the Australian Open become golf's "fifth major".

Cameron Smith said (via Australian Golf Digest):

"Not only do we want to come down and play and obviously support our event, I think it lends itself to having a stronger field, having more guys come down here and play the Australian Open, and let it be the event that it once was. You look at the names on that trophy through the ’80s and ’90s, it’s incredible, and it seems like somewhere that got lost. I definitely want it to be the best event it can be and be the fifth major. It would be unbelievable. We’ve got to start somewhere, and hopefully, this is the starting point.”

Cameron Smith suggested that the tournament lost its credibility after the 1980s and 90s. Referencing that some of the sport's biggest names won the prestigious trophy, the Ripper GC star claimed that the tough competition in the event qualifies to be a major championship. Rory McIlroy, Joaquin Niemann, Greg Norman, and Jack Nicklaus are some of the legendary names engraved on the trophy.

Although Cameron Smith has never won the Australian Open, he tied for first place at the 101st edition of the tournament in 2016. However, he lost in a playoff with Ashley Hall and Jordan Spieth. The latter emerged victorious to earn his second title of the tournament.

How did Cameron Smith do at the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh?

Cameron Smith tied for 25th place at last week's LIV Golf Riyadh. The Australian golfer carded in rounds of 67, 72, and 70 to total 7 under par and share the position with Lee Westwood and three other players.

