Cameron Young career earnings as of July 2023: Golfer’s net worth and earnings explored

Cameron Young is currently one of the most promising golfers out there. Since turning pro, he has been impressing everyone with his incredible game.

Although Young has yet to claim his first PGA Tour title, he has had several top-10 finishes, including runner-up finishes. The 2021–22 season was such that he ended up settling for second place five times. After a runner-up finish last year, he has yet again found himself in the race for a title in the ongoing Open Championship.

Overall, the 26-year-old golfer has already managed to accumulate significant wealth. As of now, he has a net worth of $17 million. Most of his earnings have come from the prize money received from the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour.

As per Sportrac, Young has career earnings of $15,129,481 from playing golf. $11,041,981 of this has come from official events, $327,500 from unofficial events, and the remaining $2,000,000 from the PGA Tour's Player Index Program. His biggest paycheque has come from the runner-up finish at this year's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he bagged $2,200,000.

Off the golf course, he also has several endorsements that help him earn a little more. He enjoys sponsorships from Titleist clubs and also uses Vokey wedges and a Scotty Cameron putter. He wears Peter Miller's clothes and also sports FootJoy golf shoes.

Earlier this year, he also signed a four-year deal with iCapital, a global fintech outlet, and partnered with Cisco. His other endorsements include RBC, Mastercard, Mutual of Omaha, Nike, Gillette, Optus and JBL.

How did Cameron Young perform at the Open Championship 2023?

Cameron Young finished T8 at The 151st Open after aggregating at 5-under

Ahead of the final round, Cameron Young was in the race for the Open Championship for the second straight year. However, he lost his momentum on the fourth day. He started with a bogey on the first hole and then made another bogey on the fifth hole. After a birdie on the following hole, he made another bogey on the ninth.

The back nine was no better, as he ended up making another bogey on the 16th. He finished the final hole of the event with a birdie to end the fourth round at 2-over 73. He finished at T8, aggregating 5-under after 72 holes.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Young blamed his bad putting for not getting the expected result.

He was quoted as saying via Asap Sports:

"I think if you watched, you probably saw some mediocre putting. I just struggled with the greens all week. I think tee to green I was probably one of the best couple in the field, if not the best, and that definitely let me down this week."

Brian Harman shot 1-under 70 to claim the Open Championship 2023, his first win since 2017. He aggregated at 13-under, six strokes ahead of Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day, and Jon Rahm.