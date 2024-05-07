Can 16-yo Kris Kim qualify for the PGA Championship? Eligibility and rules explored

At the tender age of 16, not many people can do what Kris Kim did. Despite being young, Kim made his PGA Tour debut at the recently concluded CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Up against some renowned golfers, Kim was able to put up a decent performance in his first outing.

The English golfer's performance at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas led to questions about his playing at the upcoming PGA Championship. Many fans wondered whether the teenage sensation had a chance of qualifying for the upcoming major. The answer to this question is no.

Based on all criteria for qualification to the PGA Championship, Kris Kim does not have a chance of qualifying for the event. Further, it's highly unlikely that the 16-year-old will receive an exemption to play at the event. Hence, fans of Kim won't be able to see him play at the PGA Championship.

However, this must not be taken as a disappointment since Kris Kim is only 16 and has a bright future ahead of him. As Kim continues to take strides in the world of golf, he will soon be able to play some massive tournaments and make a name for himself.

Kris Kim made history at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

When Kris Kim made his debut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, there weren't plenty of expectations from him since it was his PGA Tour debut. However, this does not mean that Kim failed to impress. As a matter of fact, the 16-year-old created a record at the event.

At The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Kris Kim became the youngest golfer to make the cut on the PGA Tour in 11 years. A second-round four-under-par 67 saw Kim make history. In this particular round, Kim hit five birdies and one bogey over his front nine.

All in all, Kim achieving this feat is indeed historic, and a proud moment for his family, especially his mother, who herself played on the LPGA Tour back in the day. While Kim finished in 65th position on the leaderboard, the outing was overall a good experience as he got to rub shoulders with some top golfers.

However, this outing is not the last time Kim will be seen competing on the PGA Tour, as last month, he received an exemption to play in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.