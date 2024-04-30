Who is Kris Kim? Everything about the 16-year-old set to make his PGA Tour debut

Kris Kim is an English teenage golfer who is set to make his PGA Tour debut at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

By turning pro, Kim has followed the footsteps of his mother Ji-Hyun Suh, who played in the LPGA Tour back in the late 90s.

While the 16-year-old has won several championships till now, he became viral after he went undefeated in the Junior Ryder Cup, and beat fellow teenage prodigy Miles Russel in doing so. Russel too became viral earlier this month after he received a sponsor exemption to play in the Bermuda Championship.

Coming back to Kris Kim, the young golfer has also won prestigious titles like the McGregor Trophy, European Boys Individual Championship, and R&A Boys' Amateur Championship. Given Kim has such a strong foundation, it will be interesting to see how he performs at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Kris Kim says he will be taking advice from his mother for his upcoming PGA Tour debut

The challenging world of the PGA Tour can be hard for experienced players to settle in. Hence, one can only imagine how hard it would be for a 16-year-old. However, in these regards, Kris Kim is lucky as he mentioned he would seek his mom's advice.

After it was announced Kim would make his PGA Tour debut, he said in an interview that the PGA Tour would be a different environment and his mother would help him settle in it. He said:

“I’ll definitely ask my mum for advice. It is going to be a very different environment and you don’t know how you will respond to it. She’ll help me deal with it. She’s my coach and we talk about everything from dealing with nerves, taking one shot at a time, leaving bad shots behind, and keeping it simple right through to course strategy.

Further, Kim added that his first goal would be to make the cut. He said:

"My first aim is to make the cut and then see what happens. At the end of the day I’m one of 144 competitors and we’ve all got a chance. Whatever happens, it’s going to be super helpful for my future because I’ll gain so much experience. I know I’m still young and pretty much every week I learn a lesson, but this week is going to be a lot bigger.”

At 16, Kris Kim is showing a lot of maturity in his play and interactions with the media. It will be interesting to follow his career and see if he turns out to be a future great in this sport.