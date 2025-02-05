Can amateur star Luke Clanton win his PGA Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open? Rules explored

Amateur golfer Luke Clanton began 2025 with two PGA Tour events under his belt. First, Clanton played at the Sony Open, in Hawaii, where he did not make the cut. Next, he competed at the Farmers Insurance Open where he scored +1 to tie for 15th place.

Now, in his next outing, Clanton will compete at the WM Phoenix Open, and the question is whether he will be able to win his PGA Tour card in this event. The answer to this question is yes. Clanton, 21, can finally earn his PGA Tour card if he makes the cut in this week's WM Phoenix Open.

If Clanton can make the cut, then he will earn his PGA Tour card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. For those unaware, through PGA Tour University Accelerated, a high-achieving junior or freshman can become a PGA Tour member.

The criteria for this is that golfers have to amass points based on accomplishments in amateur, college, and professional golf. If a golfer is able to collect 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility, they are eligible for a card. Clanton currently has 18 points.

However, today, the young golfer will earn one point for being No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for 26 weeks. This means that if he makes the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, then his points tally goes up to 20, thus earning him a card.

A look at the golfers Luke Clanton will compete against in PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open

The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will feature some of the best professional golfers on the planet. Here is a look at the golfers Luke Clanton will face in the event:

