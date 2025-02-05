Can amateur star Luke Clanton win his PGA Tour card at the WM Phoenix Open? Rules explored

Amateur golfer Luke Clanton began 2025 with two PGA Tour events under his belt. First, Clanton played at the Sony Open, in Hawaii, where he did not make the cut. Next, he competed at the Farmers Insurance Open where he scored +1 to tie for 15th place.
Now, in his next outing, Clanton will compete at the WM Phoenix Open, and the question is whether he will be able to win his PGA Tour card in this event. The answer to this question is yes. Clanton, 21, can finally earn his PGA Tour card if he makes the cut in this week's WM Phoenix Open.
If Clanton can make the cut, then he will earn his PGA Tour card through PGA TOUR University Accelerated. For those unaware, through PGA Tour University Accelerated, a high-achieving junior or freshman can become a PGA Tour member.
The criteria for this is that golfers have to amass points based on accomplishments in amateur, college, and professional golf. If a golfer is able to collect 20 points by the end of their third year of NCAA eligibility, they are eligible for a card. Clanton currently has 18 points.
However, today, the young golfer will earn one point for being No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for 26 weeks. This means that if he makes the cut at the WM Phoenix Open, then his points tally goes up to 20, thus earning him a card.
A look at the golfers Luke Clanton will compete against in PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open
The 2025 WM Phoenix Open will feature some of the best professional golfers on the planet. Here is a look at the golfers Luke Clanton will face in the event:
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Bud Cauley
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Patrick Fishburn
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Trey Mullinax
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Chandler Phillips
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Vince Whaley
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu