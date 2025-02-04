2025 WM Phoenix Open power rankings: Scottie Scheffler tops list for the People’s Open

Scottie Scheffler tops the power ranking of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The American golfer finally started his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after missing a couple of tournaments last month due to his hand injury. He returned with a decent start to the season, finishing T9 in last week's signature PGA Tour event.
Scottie Scheffler is also playing this week at the WM Phoenix Open, which will take place from February 6 to February 9 at the TPC Scottsdale: Stadium Course. He topped the power ranking for the tournament, followed by Hideki Matsuyama. Notably, the Japanese golfer had earlier won The Sentry 2025 and has been in good form so far.
Here are the power rankings for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler
- 2 Hideki Matsuyama
- 3 Sam Burns
- 4 Tom Kim
- 5 Sungjae Im
- 6 Sepp Straka
- 7 Nick Taylor
- 8 Justin Thomas
- 9 Andrew Novak
- 10 Charley Hoffman
- 11 Billy Horschel
- 12 Sahith Theegala
- 13 Akshay Bhatia
- 14 Matt Fitzpatrick
- 15 Sam Stevens
2025 WM Phoenix Open odds
Scottie Scheffler is also the experts' bet for the week to win the WM Phoenix Open. With odds of +300, the American golfer is top favorable to win the tournament, followed by Justin Thomas, who has odds of +1100.
Here are the odds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via CBS Sports):
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Justin Thomas +1100
- Hideki Matsuyama +1600
- Sungjae Im +2000
- Sam Burns +2800
- Corey Conners +3500
- Tom Kim +3500
- Byeong Hun An +4000
- Sahith Theegala +4500
- Sepp Straka +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
- Robert MacIntyre +5500
- Jordan Spieth +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +6000
- Max Greyserman +6000
- Luke Clanton +6500
- J.J. Spaun +6500
- Matt Fitzpatrick +6500
- Wyndham Clark +7000
- J.T. Poston +7000
- Beau Hossler +7000
- Cameron Young +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7000
- Maverick McNealy +7000
- Nick Taylor +7000
- Davis Thompson +7000
- Harry Hall +7500
- Max Homa +7500
- Keith Mitchell +8000
- Rickie Fowler +8000
- Si Woo Kim +8000
- Samuel Stevens +8000
- Thomas Detry +9000
- Ben Griffin +9000
- Tom Hoge +9000
- Billy Horschel +9000
- Denny Mccarthy +9000
- Andrew Novak +9000
- Austin Eckroat +10000
- Charley Hoffman +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
- Taylor Moore +11000
- Matt Kuchar +11000
- Gary Woodland +11000
- Nicolai Hojgaard +11000
- Brian Harman +11000
- Lee Hodges +11000
- Seamus Power +12000
- Daniel Berger +12000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +12000
- Eric Cole +12000
- Patrick Rodgers +12000
- Mac Meissner +12000
- Nick Dunlap +12000
- Mark Hubbard +12000
- Chris Kirk +12000
- Alex Smalley +15000
- Bud Cauley +15000
- Matt Wallace +15000
- Adam Hadwin +15000
- Ryan Fox +15000
- Doug Ghim +15000
Notably, Scottie Scheffler was impressive with his game in the 2024 season on the PGA Tour. Having played in 19 tournaments, he had won seven tournaments and registered two runner-up finishes. Following his phenomenal season last year, fans had high expectations from the World No. 1.