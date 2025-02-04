2025 WM Phoenix Open power rankings: Scottie Scheffler tops list for the People’s Open

Scottie Scheffler tops the power ranking of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The American golfer finally started his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour at last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after missing a couple of tournaments last month due to his hand injury. He returned with a decent start to the season, finishing T9 in last week's signature PGA Tour event.

Scottie Scheffler is also playing this week at the WM Phoenix Open, which will take place from February 6 to February 9 at the TPC Scottsdale: Stadium Course. He topped the power ranking for the tournament, followed by Hideki Matsuyama. Notably, the Japanese golfer had earlier won The Sentry 2025 and has been in good form so far.

Here are the power rankings for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open:

1 Scottie Scheffler

2 Hideki Matsuyama

3 Sam Burns

4 Tom Kim

5 Sungjae Im

6 Sepp Straka

7 Nick Taylor

8 Justin Thomas

9 Andrew Novak

10 Charley Hoffman

11 Billy Horschel

12 Sahith Theegala

13 Akshay Bhatia

14 Matt Fitzpatrick

15 Sam Stevens

2025 WM Phoenix Open odds

Scottie Scheffler is also the experts' bet for the week to win the WM Phoenix Open. With odds of +300, the American golfer is top favorable to win the tournament, followed by Justin Thomas, who has odds of +1100.

Here are the odds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via CBS Sports):

Scottie Scheffler +300

Justin Thomas +1100

Hideki Matsuyama +1600

Sungjae Im +2000

Sam Burns +2800

Corey Conners +3500

Tom Kim +3500

Byeong Hun An +4000

Sahith Theegala +4500

Sepp Straka +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5500

Jordan Spieth +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Akshay Bhatia +6000

Max Greyserman +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

J.J. Spaun +6500

Matt Fitzpatrick +6500

Wyndham Clark +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Cameron Young +7000

Min Woo Lee +7000

Maverick McNealy +7000

Nick Taylor +7000

Davis Thompson +7000

Harry Hall +7500

Max Homa +7500

Keith Mitchell +8000

Rickie Fowler +8000

Si Woo Kim +8000

Samuel Stevens +8000

Thomas Detry +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Tom Hoge +9000

Billy Horschel +9000

Denny Mccarthy +9000

Andrew Novak +9000

Austin Eckroat +10000

Charley Hoffman +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Taylor Moore +11000

Matt Kuchar +11000

Gary Woodland +11000

Nicolai Hojgaard +11000

Brian Harman +11000

Lee Hodges +11000

Seamus Power +12000

Daniel Berger +12000

Michael Thorbjornsen +12000

Eric Cole +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Nick Dunlap +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Chris Kirk +12000

Alex Smalley +15000

Bud Cauley +15000

Matt Wallace +15000

Adam Hadwin +15000

Ryan Fox +15000

Doug Ghim +15000

Notably, Scottie Scheffler was impressive with his game in the 2024 season on the PGA Tour. Having played in 19 tournaments, he had won seven tournaments and registered two runner-up finishes. Following his phenomenal season last year, fans had high expectations from the World No. 1.

