Can you bring a baby to The Masters?

With The Masters only about two weeks away, the golfers are busy preparing for the event scheduled to take place at the illustrious Augusta National Golf Club. The first major championship of the year is set for April 10-13.

The Masters has some of the most strict rules of any sporting event each year, with one of their most notable rules being the ban on the use of cell phones. This is one of the reasons it's nearly impossible to find a video from the tournament that is not a part of the official broadcast.

Due to the strict rules, there has been a lot of speculation with regards to other rules, specifically whether or not one can bring a baby to a Masters event.

If you're looking to bring your baby or young child to The Masters in a couple of weeks, the good news is that you can. There are no restrictions on age for children to attend The Masters. However, children of all ages need a ticket to enter the grounds.

As The Masters approaches, what are the storylines heading into this year's first major?

Scottie Scheffler after winning The Masters Tournament 2024 (via Getty)

As we head into this year's first major championship, the excitement is palpable. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler recently had his champions press conference, in which he discussed his hand injury and his past success at the event. Scheffler won his second green jacket at Augusta National last April after winning his first in 2022.

At the press conference, Scheffler was asked why he believes his game fits Augusta so well. Scheffler said course management is the key to success at Augusta.

"Why does my game fit so well at Augusta National? It's a good question. I think the golf course is really difficult. You have to manage your way around the course, and I've been very -- I've done a very good job of managing my way around the course the last few years and hitting the appropriate shots when I need to and being in control of my ball," Scheffler said.

Scheffler aims to join the exclusive club of golfers who have won three or more green jackets. He would be the ninth golfer to do so.

Joaquin Niemann after winning LIV Golf Singapore 2025 (via Getty)

LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann has earned himself another invitation to The Masters this year. He received an invite last year and finished tied for 22nd.

Nieman is undoubtedly one of the emerging golfers in the world at the moment, having won two of the four LIV Golf events he's played in 2025. Niemann's most recent win came at LIV Golf Singapore this March. Niemann dominated the event, winning by five shots over runner-up Brooks Koepka.

The 26-year-old Chilean is in search of his first major title. Niemann not only played in all four major championships in 2024 but also made the cut at all of them. His game is certainly taking shape as he looks to leave a mark at this year's Masters tournament.

