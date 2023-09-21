Can Cameron Smith bag the $28,000,000 bonus at LIV Golf Chicago? Golfer’s winning scenarios explored

Cameron Smith is set to play the LIV Golf Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms from September 22 to 24. He is coming to the 12th event of the 2023 season on the back of a stunning win at the Bedminster.

Smith is currently leading the season's individual standings with 170 points. He is followed by RangeGoats GC's Talor Gooch, who is just 21 points behind, with 149 points.

The scenario in Chicago is quite in favor of the Australian golfer. If he manages to win the tournament, he will clinch the season's individual title even before the final championship tournament happens.

If he finishes anything above solo fourth, a few players such as Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace, and a few more could have a chance to climb to the top spot.

However, if Cameron Smith finishes first or second at LIV Golf Chicago, only Talor Gooch will mathematically be able to surpass him at the next event or so. The individual bonus is prized at a whopping $28,000,000 for the winner and will be awarded at LIV Golf Jeddah next month.

Here are the various possibilities for other golfers if Cameron Smith finishes:

1st - Gooch has to finish inside the top 3, then all the others will be eliminated.

2nd - Gooch has to finish inside the top 9, then all the others will be eliminated.

3rd - If Patrick Reed wins and Gooch finishes inside the top 14, then all the others will be eliminated.

(In all the below cases, wherever Talor Gooch finishes, it will not make a difference for him)

4th - Reed has to finish inside the top 2, and in any of the two, Koepka and Grace win, then all others will be eliminated.

5th or 6th - Reed has to finish inside the top 2, and in any of them, Koepka, Grace, Pereira, and DeChambeau win, then Johnson and Varner will be eliminated.

7th ­- Reed has to finish inside the top 3, and in any of them, Koepka, Grace, Pereira, and DeChambeau win; then Johnson and Varner will be eliminated.

8th - Reed has to finish inside the top 3, Koepka must finish inside the top 2; or Grace, Pereira, and DeChambeau win; then Johnson and Varner will be eliminated.

9th, 10th or 11th - Reed has to finish inside the top 3; Koepka and Grace must finish inside the top 2; or Pereira, DeChambeau, Johnson win then Varner eliminated.

What are Cameron Smith's odds at the LIV Golf Chicago?

With two wins already this season, the 30-year-old Australian golfer has been in top-notch form and is expected to continue the same at the Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois. He has the best odds entering the tournament this week, i.e., +600.

Here are the top golfers with the best odds at the LIV Golf Chicago:

Cameron Smith +600

Bryson DeChambeau +1,100

Dustin Johnson +1,200

Talor Gooch +1,400

Patrick Reed +1,600

Mito Pereira +1,600

Brooks Koepka +1,600

Joaquin Niemann +2,200

Harold Varner III +2,200

Dean Burmester +2,200

Sergio Garcia +2,500

Cameron Tringale +2,500

Abraham Ancer +2,500

The LIV Golf Chicago will be followed by the LIV Golf Jeddah which commences next week on October 13.